New Ford Endeavour Sport Arrives At Dealer – First Look Video

Aiming to boost sales during the festive season, Ford will be launching a ‘Sport’ edition of its Endeavour SUV

Ford India has officially teased the Endeavour Sport edition on social media, and confirmed that it is coming soon. It has already started arriving at dealerships, and launch is on 22nd Sep 2020..

While the term ‘Sport’ may indicate towards performance upgrades, don’t expect any such update in the Ford Endeavour Sport. The special edition Endeavour will only get some visual enhancements to make it more attractive and unique for customers. Even the interiors are same as regular Endy.

Cosmetic updates

As compared with standard Endeavour, the Sport edition has several blacked-out elements such as front and rear bumpers, alloy wheels, ORVMs, and roof rails. Another key change is the blacked-out honeycomb grille that replaces the horizontal slats chrome grille of the standard model. Use of chrome has been minimized on Sport edition. Thanks to Youtube channel India Revs, below is the first look video of the new Endeavour Sport.

Ford will also be launching Sport edition in an all-black colour. This is in line with recent trends wherein several other carmakers including Jeep, Tata and Toyota have launched their popular products in black colour options. Although black can adapt to any body type, it looks especially good on SUVs. Black adds that extra bit of dominance and intrigue to SUVs, which is why it is preferred by users.

Ford Endeavour Sport powertrain

Endeavour Sport edition will utilize the same 2.0-litre BS6 diesel motor that churns out 170 hp of max power and 420 Nm of max torque. It is mated to a segment-first 10-speed automatic transmission. Sport edition will be based on the top-spec Titanium Plus variant that is offered in both 4×2 and 4×4 configurations. Sport edition will also have the 4×4 option.

Endeavour Sport edition will be equipped with the same set of features as available with standard variant. These include LED headlamps, dual zone automatic climate control, power adjustable driver and front passenger seats, panoramic sunroof, 10-speaker audio system, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and powered tailgate. Safety features include multiple airbags, driver knee airbag, cruise control, traction control, terrain management system (4×4), hill descent control and rollover stability.

Ford Endeavour Sport will primarily take on Toyota Fortuner TRD that was recently launched. Other rivals include Isuzu MU-X, Mahindra Alturas G4. With the updates, Endeavour Sport edition could be priced at a premium, as compared to the top-spec Titanium Plus trim. Standard Ford Endeavour is available in the range of Rs 29.99 lakh to Rs 34.45 lakh, ex-sh.