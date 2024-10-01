Ford Equator Sport Facelift Launched – Styling Updates, New Colours

Although the powertrain option remains unchanged for now, Ford will soon introduce a plug-in hybrid option with the Equator Sport facelift

After around three years of its debut, the Ford Equator Sport has been updated for the Chinese market. The 2-row SUV is a shorter and sportier version of the 3-row Ford Equator. Both the Equator and Equator Sport are part of the JMC-Ford SUV line-up. With the new model, we can see a more toned-down design. Let’s take a look.

2025 Ford Equator Sport facelift – What’s new?

In this update, Ford has focused primarily on cosmetic enhancements. The front fascia has undergone a major refresh, with a sharper grille and new lighting elements. The large sized grille of the outgoing model has been replaced with a more contemporary unit. The bumper section has also been refreshed.

While the outgoing model has a stately road presence, the facelift version grabs your attention with the updated athletic styling of the front end. Side and rear profiles remain largely unchanged. However, customers now have the option to choose new 20-inch alloy wheels. These larger wheels ensure a more powerful road presence.

At the rear, the changes are limited to a refreshed bumper. Ford has also added two new colour options to the Equator Sport facelift – Wilderness Green and Cactus Gray. Dimensionally, the Equator Sport facelift model has gained 55 mm in length. It is now 4,685 mm long.

Other dimensions, including a wheelbase of 2,726 mm, remain the same as before. Most other exterior features have been carried over from the outgoing model. Ford Equator Sport facelift has body coloured door handles, blacked-out pillars and roof, chrome window garnish and edgy tail lamps.

Ford Equator Sport facelift – Interiors

Inside, the 2025 Ford Equator Sport facelift gets new trim options. The audio system has been updated with a 10-speaker unit. Other than these, most other features have been carried over. For example, the facelift model retains the dual 12.3-inch screens for the instrument display and touchscreen infotainment system. Ford could have introduced a larger touchscreen, but that isn’t available with this facelift model.

For example, other Ford models manufactured in China such as Explorer, Mondeo and Evos have larger 27-inch infotainment screens. Counting the 12.3-inch instrument display, the total screen availability is close to a meter. It is apparent the screen wars have gone beyond the inches and now entered the meter zone. In India, the Mahindra XUV Coupe was recently spotted with a triple screen layout.

Ford Equator Sport facelift – Engine options

At the time of launch, Ford Equator Sport facelift will continue with the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. It churns out 168 hp and 260 Nm and is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The SUV is offered in a front-wheel drive setup. In the near future, Ford is expected to add a new plug-in hybrid powertrain option with the Equator Sport facelift.

This variant will have a combined output of 215 hp. The battery pack for the hybrid variant will be sourced from China-based CATL. While the Equator Sport facelift has been listed on Jiangling Ford’s website, the prices are not yet announced. The current model is available in the price range of ¥126,800 to ¥165,500 (Rs 15.14 lakh to Rs 19.76 lakh).