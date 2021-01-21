Ford Equator SUV New Images Leak – Gets 2021 XUV500 Like Digital Console

Ahead of its launch in China, new images of Ford Equator 7-seat SUV have been leaked online

We can get a much better idea of the interiors now, especially the dashboard. Images are credit to Car News China. Made in China, Equator is one of the products manufactured as per the joint venture between Jiangling Motors Corporation Limited and Ford. Jiangling is one of the leading automobile companies in China.

Ford Equator design and styling

In terms of its ability to dominate the roads, Ford Equator gets full marks owing to its large size. The SUV measures 4,905 mm in length, 1,930 mm in width, 1,755 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,865 mm. However, as far as the design is concerned, Equator has relatively sober looks as compared to other SUVs in its class.

Excluding the massive front grille, the SUV has a pretty simple design. Key features include a level bonnet with light creasing, sleek LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, and low-set LED auxiliary lights. The auxiliary lights also function as fog lights.

The side profile looks flat and even the alloy wheels come across as fairly inconspicuous. The sober design theme extends to the rear section as well, where the SUV has interlinked combination lights, a broad ‘Equator’ badging, silver diffuser and twin exhaust pipe.

Ford Equator interiors

If you form an opinion about Ford Equator based on its exteriors, rest assured that the interiors will really surprise you. That’s because Equator’s interiors carry a lot more verve as compared to its exteriors.

One can say that Equator’s exteriors and interiors are stark opposites. The SUV’s interiors are a real treat for the eyes, as is evident in the dual-tone theme, leather wrapped dashboard and steering wheel, wooden panelling and large dual-screen setup. The digital console on dashboard is very similar to the new gen 2021 Mahindra XUV500 that is currently on test in India.

Ford Equator also gets premium features such as multiple airbags, multi-zone climate control, leather seats and a range of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) tools. Top-end variants will be equipped with a huge panoramic sunroof.

Ford Equator powertrain

Powering Ford Equator is a 2.0-liter EcoBoost turbocharged petrol motor that is capable of generating 221 hp of max power. This should be adequate to power the large size SUV. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic. Ford Equator is expected to be offered in both rear wheel drive and 4×4 configuration.

When launched, Ford Equator will take on rivals such as Jeep Grand Commander, Toyota Highlander, Chevrolet Tahoe and Hyundai Palisade. It is possible that Ford-Jiangling may consider exporting Equator to select markets. Chances of India launch are pretty remote.

