Ford EV Plans For Future Revealed – Bronco Electric Could Be A Possibility

The upcoming lineup of Ford EVs will comprise battery-powered versions of Explorer, Aviator and maybe Bronco as well

With future of the global automotive industry heavily dependent on battery-powered solutions, automakers worldwide have started planning their future ahead accordingly. One of the largest auto manufacturers Ford recently held a Capital Markets Day presentation which was mostly dedicated to future electric vehicles to be rolled out by the company.

The American carmaker announced that it will be launching new dedicated electric vehicle platforms and will develop new IonBoost batteries for future EVs. The company estimated that almost 40 percent of its global sales will be EVs by the year 2030. Laying the groundwork for its next decade of vehicle production teased several new products and services.

Future EV Platforms

The Blue Oval brand announced that it will be spending more than USD 30 billion on electrification of vehicles by 2025. The company had previously committed USD 22 billion toward electrification.

Furthermore, it went on to add that it currently possesses five global vehicle platforms but with EVs coming into picture, these architectures need to be reimagined to meet required conditions. Cars based on these new platforms will be able to share motors, gearboxes, battery packs and battery management systems across the lineup.

This is in addition to other cross vehicle technologies which will enable Ford to share up to 80% of a vehicle’s components across its portfolio. The company also previewed its upcoming RWD / AWD BEV Flexible Architecture which will underpin several new generation models of high-volume battery-powered vehicles between now and 2030 including some ‘rugged SUVs’.

Prospective Ford EV Lineup

While Ford didn’t dive into specifics, it confirmed that the upcoming platform will be available in two derivatives- one for 2- and 3-row crossovers, cars and SUVs and the other mid-size and full-size pickup trucks. The former category will comprise models such as electric versions of Explorer and Lincoln Aviator. Although the American carmaker didn’t specifically mention it, we also expect an electrified Bronco underpinned by the same architecture in future.

The second derivative will underpin the F-series pickup trucks for example the next-gen F-150 Lightning which could arrive as early as 2025. The first-gen model made its debut a few days back and is expected to go on sale in the coming months, it is also expected to form bases for electric versions of Expedition and Navigator.

The electrification of the pickup segment is critical for Ford since it expects about 1/3rd of full-size pickup trucks to be fully electric by 2030. This would mean around 800,000 electric pickup trucks will be produced annually.

Battery Development

Ford also shed light on its battery manufacturing segment and revealed that the BlueOvalSK joint venture will develop battery packs and arrays at two different facilities in the US. The next generation of batteries from Ford will be called IonBoost+.

The company also unveiled its plans would include development of IonBoost lithium-ion batteries, IonBoost Pro lithium iron phosphate batteries (for commercial vehicles), and long-range, low-cost solid-state batteries. The carmaker finally added that it will be expanding its commercial vehicle business by nearly double to $45 billion by 2025.