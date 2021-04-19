Ford Evos Electric Debuts With 27 Inch 4k Infotainment Screen

Upcoming Ford Evos will replace Mondeo in European and Fusion in North American markets

Ford Evos Concept made its maiden appearance a decade ago back in 2011 at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Now, the American carmaker has revealed Evos in its final production-spec model at the Auto Shanghai event of 2021. The crossover is the first product of a joint venture between the Blue Oval brand and Chinese automaker Changan.

Evos is essentially a crossover between an SUV and Coupe, and is believed to succeed the outgoing Ford Mondeo/Fusion. It has been largely developed by a team of Changan and will initially be manufactured at the joint venture’s facility in China. The SUV is most likely to go on sale in China later this year followed by other international markets.

Exterior Styling

The front face of Evos is reminiscent of another China-specific model which recently went on sale- Equator. It features a low-set bonnet along with super-thin LED headlamps that are connected to each other by a thin LED strip. The light strip extends into daytime running lights and the headlight clusters merge with a wide, octagonal and blacked-out radiator grille.

Move to its side, its coupe-like silhouette, pop-out door handles and flat-sloping D-pillars remind us of Mustang Mach-E. Other highlights from the side profile include black body claddings, sleek window area and sharp crease lines in the upper portion.

At rear, the most attractive piece of highlight are C-shaped LED taillights connected via a full-width LED light strip. Exhaust pipe has been kept discreet which suggests that this car might be available in an electric powertrain as well. Other styling elements include 19-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, ‘EVOS’ written in bold lettering at rear and two-tone paint schemes with a black roof.

Interior Styling & Features

Coming to interiors, the cabin of Evos is simple and minimalist yet highly digital and very futuristic. Interior of the upcoming SUV gets a sporty black treatment enhanced by orange accents on the dash, centre console and steering wheel.

Almost the entire dashboard is divided into two display screens- one for the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the other a 27-inch 4K ultra-wide infotainment screen. The infotainment Operating system (OS) runs on Ford’s localized SYNC+ 2.0 with Baidu’s AI tech which it refers to as a virtual personal assistant.

Ford hasn’t let out any specifications of its powertrain or dimensions as of now but it is expected to feature a hybrid as well as a fully electric power source. More details regarding the crossover will be revealed in months to come.