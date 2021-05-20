Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup Debuts – Range Up To 482 Kms

Upon its launch by mid-2022, Ford F-150 Lightning will be directly pitted against GMC Hummer EV Pickup and Tesla Cyber Truck

Ford has officially revealed its upcoming F-series electric pickup truck called F-150 Lightning ahead of its launch next year. Before this, the upcoming electric pickup was also spotted in its full production-spec model in a separate event attended by the US President, Joe Biden when he visited the automaker’s Rouge-based facility in Dearborn.

US President Takes It For A Spin

While giving a speech at the manufacturing plant, a brand new Ford F-150 Lightning prototype wrapped in silver paint sans any camouflage was spotted in the background. In all likelihood, this prototype was placed purposefully so that the carmaker is able to generate enough excitement ahead of its official unveiling.’

If that wasn’t enough to create a buzz, the President took a spin on one of the prototypes at the end of the event, this one though was wrapped under covers. Biden is well known for his love for automobiles and he couldn’t help but get his hands on the steering wheel of the upcoming electric F-150.

Exterior Design

Coming to its exterior design, F-150 Lightning appears to have the same body as the standard F-150. However, it sports notable differences to distinguish itself from its IC engine-powered sibling.

For starters, the electric pickup truck gets a completely redesigned front end with distinctive LED headlights and an LED light bar stretching across the width of the fascia. The face is dominated by a faux grille wrapped in gloss black with a prominent Blue Oval badge carved in the centre.

Other notable highlights such as the front bumper, raked windshield and squarish ORVMs wear a familiar look to the standard F-150. The freshly designed six-spoke alloy wheels are another attractive highlight. The images going around in social media appear to be of a crew cab version with a twin layout cabin which means it is expected to get a luggage bed measuring less than 1,676mm in length.

Specs and Range

New Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup will be available in two battery options – both powered by lithium ion. The entry level gets a range of 230 miles / 370 kms while the other one gets 300 miles / 482 kms range. Depending on the variant, the charger will be different. The entry level will get 11.3 kW single charger while top variants with larger batter get 19.2 kW dual charger.

Thanks to the dual charger, via fast charging, owners will be able to charge the F-150 Lightning from 15% to 80% in under 45 minutes. Via home charger, full charging of the battery is achieved in upto 19 hours. Ford has also equipped the F-150 Lightning with a system that in case of a power outage, you can use the car’s battery to power your house.

Price of the new F-150 Lightning starts from $39,974 MSRP (Rs 29.25 lakh) and goes all the way to $90,000 (Rs 65.87 lakh). Bookings are now open. You can register your interest via Ford website with a deposit of $100. Deliveries expected to start by mid 2022.