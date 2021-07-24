Ford Figo Petrol Automatic Arrives At Dealer Showroom – First Look

Automatic transmission option has been included in the petrol-powered Figo only

Ford has launched a new automatic transmission option for its entry-level model Figo. The new six-speed torque converter gearbox has been made available in the top-spec variant of the petrol engine only, as of now. The petrol automatic Figo is priced from Rs 7.75 lakh for the Titanium trim and Rs 8.2 lakh for the Titanium+ trim (All prices are ex-showroom).

The new Figo petrol automatic will rival automatic variants of petrol-powered Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Unlike Figo, the latter two are offered with an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission).

Engine, Transmission Specifications

Figo is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which cranks out 95 bhp and 119 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a 5-speed manual as standard with the added option of a six-speed automatic gearbox. The latter is the same unit that is offered in EcoSport and might soon find its way to Freestyle and Aspire as well at some stage. The six-speed automatic unit has been offered in the mid-spec Titanium and top-end Blu variants.

Speaking of the diesel-powered Figo, it features a 1.5-litre motor which makes 99 bhp and 215 Nm of peak torque and is only offered with a 5-speed manual. The diesel unit is not likely to gain an automatic transmission anytime soon. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video of new Ford Figo automatic, credit to Sumit K Sath.

As for the petrol automatic variants, the 1.2-litre gasoline unit is known for its relatively strong mid-range and impressive high-end performance. Power deficits at low engine speeds are clearly evident, however, the torque converter should mask this up to some extent making it an excellent city commuter.

Features, Variants on offer

Other than addition of a new gearbox option, Figo remains largely the same. It offers features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, automatic headlamps, Ford Pass connected car tech, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming IRVM, push button start/stop and more. In terms of safety, Figo is offered with up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

The company offers Figo in six colour options including Ruby Red, Diamond White, Moondust Silver, White Gold, and Smoke Grey. The hatchback is offered in three trims namely Ambiente, Titanium, and Titanium Blu with prices starting at Rs 5.85 lakh and going up to Rs 8.70 lakh for the top-spec diesel trim (both prices are ex-showroom).

EcoSport Facelift

Ford is also developing a new facelifted model of EcoSport for the Indian market which is expected to hit showrooms by the end of this year. The upcoming iteration of the subcompact crossover will feature cosmetic and feature updates only and will carry forward the same specifications as the current model.