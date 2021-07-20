Ford Figo Petrol Automatic Officially Teased Ahead Of India Launch

Figo automatic will take on AMT variants of Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Ford Figo may be a well-equipped car, but there is currently no automatic option for customers. To boost its competencies against rivals, Ford has decided to introduce automatic transmission for the petrol motor. Hopefully, this will have a favourable impact on Figo sales.

Ford Figo petrol automatic details

Figo AT was planned for launch in Aug 2020. But due to Covid-19, Mahindra JV fall-off, plans got derailed. Figo will be borrowing the 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox from EcoSport. The latter comes with a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol motor. In comparison, Figo is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol motor. It is capable of generating 96 ps of max power at 6500 rpm and 119 Nm of peak torque at 4250 rpm. Engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

In its current form, Figo petrol has a rated fuel efficiency of 18.5 kmpl. Mileage of automatic variant is expected to be close to this figure. Figo’s 6-speed automatic gearbox could fix some of the issues associated with the car’s power deficit at low rev range. Figo petrol automatic will thus be better suited for city commutes. In its current manual mode, the engine delivers strong performance across mid and high rev range.

It is possible that other Ford cars such as Aspire and Freestyle may also get this automatic transmission. Both these cars have the same 1.2 litre petrol motor as that of Figo. However, there’s no official word from Ford on such possibilities.

Talking about Figo diesel, it is unlikely to get an automatic update anytime soon. Figo diesel utilizes a 1.5-litre motor that makes 100 ps at 3750 rpm and 215 Nm at 1750-2500 rpm. Fuel efficiency is 23.5 kmpl.

Figo petrol automatic price

Figo petrol manual variant is available at a starting price of Rs 5.85 lakh. Its automatic version is expected to cost around Rs 50k-60k more. Rivals Swift AMT and Nios AMT prices start at Rs 6.86 lakh and Rs 6.62 lakh, respectively.

Other than the automatic transmission, Figo will be largely the same as earlier. Figo comes in a trendy package with features such as cellular front grille, stylish alloy wheels, and contrasting dual-tone roof. Colour options include Ruby Red, Diamond White, Moondust Silver, White Gold, and Smoke Grey.

On the inside, Figo has 7-inich touchscreen infotainment system, leather wrapped steering, auto AC, steering mounted audio controls, and power adjustable ORVMs. Figo also has FordPass connectivity platform. It can be used to access several smart features such as vehicle locator, remote lock/unlock, remote start/stop, vehicle authorization, and vehicle health alerts.

In terms of safety, Figo has driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, engine immobilizer, rear parking aid, high speed alert, perimeter alarm, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.