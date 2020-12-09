Ford Ka+ (Figo Aspire) Gets 0 Star Rating In Latin NCAP Crash Test

The Ford Ka+ performed poorly in every category of the Latin-NCAP crash test

With crash tests standard getting more and more stringent every year, OEMs can’t afford to rest on their laurels. The Brazil-made Ford Ka+ for the Latin American market which is sold in India as the Figo Aspire has been crash tested by Latin-NCAP and it scored a humiliating 0-star rating. It is to be noted here that the Aspire sold in India scored a 3 star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test a few years ago.

Ford Ka+ – A brief overview

Ford’s Brazil subsidiary led the development of the Ka (Figo) hatchback and Ka+ sedan (Figo Aspire) models which were meant to be volume spinners for the American automaker in global B-segment. While the duo had few good years in Brazil, market response fell short of expectations in India which is one of its primary markets, and in Europe which was Ford India’s export market. Owing to poor demand, the India-made Ka was discontinued in Europe recently.

Ford Ka+ Latin-NCAP crash test

The Ford Ka+ sedan made in Brazil for the Latin American market is slightly longer than its Indian counterpart which measures just under 4m to take advantage of our nation’s compact car excise duty benefits. The sedan did poorly in the latest round of Latin-NCAP crash tests, mostly due to lack of standard safety equipment.

The Brazil-made Ford Ka+ sedan is equipped with dual front airbags as standard and its structure has been rated stable. Due to this, the adult occupant safety for the front row of occupants is not all that bad to warrant 0-star rating.

However, the foot well area is rated as unstable and knee protection for both front occupants are weak. Moreover, the car’s ability to protect is occupant in side impact tests showed the chest protection was weak. Overall, Latin-NCAP gave the Ka+ a score of 34% for adult occupant safety.

The car showed poor static score in whiplash tests and managed a paltry 9% score for child occupant safety despite the rear outboard seats offering ISOFIX anchorages. The Ford Ka+ offers standard seat belt reminder and pre-tensioner for the driver but the front co-passenger misses out on them.

The cost effective sedan does not offer ESC (Electronics Stability Program) as standard and that had an adverse effect on the overall rating. As far as pedestrian protection is concerned, the Ford Ka+ is found not to meet the UN 127 standards, thus scoring only 50% in this department.

It is high time that Global car makers steps up the safety level of their cars that are meant for the emerging markets like Brazil and India. There are far too many cases where a car sold in emerging market is less safer as compared to the same car sold in developed market.