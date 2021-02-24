Ford Mustang Removed From Official Website – Facelift Variant Launch Soon?

Facelifted Mustang will come with the same engine option as earlier

Mustang sales were stopped months ago, since India shifted to BS6 norms. But despite of the Mustang not being on sale, it continued to feature on the company’s India website. Now, Ford India has updated its website and has delisted the Mustang. It is likely that this has been done because Ford plans to bring in the updated Mustang to India in the upcoming days.

Face-lifted Mustang

The Mustang which was on sale in India was unveiled back in 2018. It was powered by a 5.0 litre V8 engine which could dish out 396 bhp and 515 Nm of peak torque. The powerhouse was mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission and power was delivered to the rear wheels.

Ford is likely to replace the Mustang with a facelift (which is already on offer in international markets). The facelift will draw power from a 5 litre V8 engine which will now be able to dish out 453 bhp and 569 Nm of max torque. Ford will also offer a new 10-speed AT instead of the 6-speed AT found on the pre-facelift version.

In India, the 2021 Mustang will mostly be sold only in the GT Trim only. Visual highlights would include a new aggressive front bumper, updated bonnet design with air scoops, redesigned LED tail-lamps and a lip-spoiler at the rear. However, no major change on the side profile is expected.

On the inside, Ford will offer a new 12-inch digital instrument cluster, an infotainment unit which will have Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, multiple drive modes, improved fit and finish of interior components, and some additional safety equipment when compared with the pre-facelift version.

Once launched, the 2021 Mustang shall cost somewhere around the INR 75 lakhs mark (ex-showroom). Post launch, the Mustang will continue to be Ford’s flagship product in the country. In the last 3 years too, the Mustang has done well in India and has become a well accepted sports car brand in the country.

Other Updates from Ford

Towards the end of last year, Ford had officially announced that it won’t be continuing with the planned JV with Mahindra. The JV would have led to sharing of platforms between Mahindra and Ford for future products, however post the cancellation of the JV, Ford will now bring in fresh updates for its products at its own end.

The latest upcoming update from Ford’s end is the new SE Variant of the EcoSport. The SE variant looks similar to the international-spec EcoSport. It misses out on the tail-gate mounted spare wheel and provides a fresh look to the compact SUV. Dealer dispatches of the SE variant has already started and the official launch is expected to take place soon.