It is not news that Ford India has tied up with Mahindra & Mahindra to continue operations in the country. Under this partnership, future products from the two brands will share Mahindra’s all-new mStallion range of turbo petrol engines and Ford Motor Company’s proven VX-772 platform (for a compact crossover rivalling the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, etc).

Exciting times lie ahead for Indian automotive enthusiasts since Ford India has always focused on driving fun while Mahindra is strong at developing capable engines. Mahindra-Ford JV plans to divide future petrol-powered products into three categories of mStallion turbo petrol mills: 1.2-litre, 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre.

All three were showcased at Auto Expo 2020. The entry-level 1.2T motor will debut in the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Sportz Edition. It churns out 128bhp and 230Nm of torque or roughly 20bhp and 30Nm more than the current BS6 petrol version.

On the other hand, the second-gen 2020MY Mahindra Thar — arguably the biggest launch in recent Indian automotive history — employs the 2.0T mStallion unit (alongside the tried and tested 2.2T mHawk diesel). The 1.5T unit would most likely come in the Creta-rival mentioned above. Mahindra’s next-gen XUV500, that is presently being road-tested across the nation, might receive the same as well.

Ford Ranger pickup truck spied testing

A white Ford Ranger mid-size pickup truck is doing rounds on social media and various Indian car forums. Spied somewhere in Coimbatore, the seemingly base model is a pre-facelift crew cab or double cab (four doors) version of the current third-gen Ford Ranger. As you may know, the Ranger is essentially a pickup avatar of the Ford Endeavour or Everest SUV.

Interestingly, the vehicle was wearing red number plates, indicating that it is factory-fresh despite being relatively old in terms of model year (2017MY). Could this be a private import or a testing platform for Ford and Mahindra? Our bets are on the latter.

If launched, the Indian-spec Ford Ranger BS6 will become a direct rival to Isuzu Motors’ D-Max V-Cross, the only ‘lifestyle pickup’ truck on our market. Previously, Tata Motors and Mahindra had the Xenon and Scorpio Getaway, respectively. Isuzu Motors India is yet to update its most successful passenger vehicle to BS6 emission norms.

2020MY Ford Ranger specs

In Thailand, the 6-speed MT/AT 2020MY Ford ‘Ranger For Work’ (offered in chassis, Standard Cab, Open Cab and Double Cab formats) comes with a 2.2-litre diesel four-cylinder good for 158bhp @ 3,200rpm and 385Nm @ 1,600-2,600rpm. Higher variants get a 2.0-litre diesel four-cylinder making 177bhp @ 3,500rpm and 420Nm @ 1,750-2,500rpm. This is coupled to a 6-speed MT or 10-speed AT.

