FordPass Connected Car Features To Discontinue In India From Jan 1st, 2025

With all modern Ford cars in India with connected car tech, FordPass app enabled a plethora of useful features and conveniences

Amidst the see-saw play Ford India is having with the Indian market, the company has made a lot of headlines. The company is contemplating reviving its Indian operations. While a motion has not yet passed regarding company’s revival, Ford India Team has passed a new notice stating that FordPass services will cease to work from January 1st, 2025.

This has raised concerns among enthusiasts who still own and flaunt a Ford in India. Many enthusiasts have expressed their reservations towards this move. FordPass allowed Ford users to control their cars remotely with a host of features and conveniences. However, it is now being discontinued abruptly.

FordPass Connected Car Features

If you’re wondering what FordPass is and what it did, it is Ford’s comprehensive connected car suite. A user could use ForPass app on their Android or iOS device to seamlessly connect with their modern Ford car that supports connected car tech. FordPass unlocked a plethora of smart features.

Blue Oval introduced FordPass app in India in 2020 for the BS6 vehicles and within just 4 years, Ford owners can say goodbye to it. Ford owners can still use FordPass app till December 31st, post which FordPass app stop functioning in India.

The company had announced removal of ForPass from app stores in India. For mentions that FordPass app will no longer be supported in India effective from 1st January 2025. Main reason cited for this by Ford is a “global platform transition”. Ford India Team promises that vehicle’s functionalities will remain intact.

What did it do?

FordPass is Ford’s connected car suite found in both Android and iOS app stores. Ford car owners could control their connected car tech enabled vehicle with their smartphone and obtain comprehensive informatics as well. FordPass enabled features like remote lock/unlock, vehicle locator, vehicle health alerts among others.

It also showed fuel level and DTE (Distance To Empty), OTA (Over The Air) updates, engine oil level and engine oil life, odometer and related trip computer info and vehicle authorization. Apart from these, service and maintenance, extended warranty, parts availability, owner’s manual, quick demo videos, RSA, booking test drives and more.

In Ford vehicles equipped with TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) sensors, FordPass app also showed tyre pressure. Only in automatic variants, FordPass also enabled remote engine start feature as well. Now, all these conveniences will stop working for Ford users effective from 1st January 2025.

Also read – Ford Ranger and Endeavour spied in India