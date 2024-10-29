Four New Hero Bikes, Scooters Unveiling At EICMA – What Could They Be?

At EICMA 2024, four new Hero bikes, scooters are expected to be showcased by the company and expand its premium vehicle lineup

World’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has been a runaway success in budget commuter genre. The company is yet to witness great success with their premium lineup. With great enthusiasm, Hero is set to showcase four new 2W vehicles at EICMA as suggested by their recent teaser and here is what they could be.

1. Karizma XMR 250

Recently, a design patent from Hero MotoCorp leaked on the internet, showing a new fully faired motorcycle. Speculations suggest that this motorcycle could be powered by a new 250cc liquid-cooled engine, a variant of the current 210cc liquid-cooled engine. Updated components like USD front forks and front winglets were notable too.

The new motorcycle is speculated to be generating around 30 bhp of peak power and 25 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox and take on the quarter-liter offerings from Bajaj, Suzuki, KTM and Husqvarna. Considering how close it looks to current Karizma XMR 210, there is a possibility of it being a Pro variant of current model with USD front forks and aerodynamic winglets.

2. Xtreme 250R

In India, street naked genre has a great pull and Hero lacks a flagship model within the Xtreme lineup. Just like the Karizma design patent, there was a naked motorcycle design patent leaked on the internet too. Speculations position it as the naked counterpart of rumoured Karizma XMR 250 and the production version of Hero XTUNT 2.5R Concept showcased at EICMA last year.

It could generate the same speculated 30 bhp and 25 Nm performance as rumoured Karizma XMR 250. However, there is a possibility that it could be the street naked version of current Karizma XMR 210. It has sharp and edgy design lending a lot of aggression to the overall appeal.

3. Xpulse 210

This is long overdue and is likely to be the next best thing in India’s off-road motorcycle genre. With the more powerful Karizma XMR engine belting out 251.5 bhp of peak power and 20.4 Nm of peak torque and a 6th gear for improved high-speed highway cruising, Xpulse 210 will finally be worthy to be the one bike that does it all.

We wish there is a Pro variant of Xpulse 210 that gets fully adjustable front and rear long-travel suspension for the ultimate off-road experience. Hero’s teaser hinted new design with Xpulse 210, but the image was of a BS4 Xpulse 200 with a few accessories from an aftermarket accessory company called HyperRider.

4. New Vida V1 Variant

Considering that electric scooters are witnessing a lot of action these days, Hero MotoCorp might showcase a new variant of Vida V1. We wish it is a more affordable variant and take on the rivals from Ather, Ola, TVS and Bajaj.