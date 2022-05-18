Free Ola Electric Scooter For S1 Pro Owner Who Got Range Of 202 Kms

Ola S1 Pro is set to receive the much-awaited Move OS 2.0 which will give an Eco riding mode promising higher range

Ola S1 Pro has been in the news quite regularly, more so than other electric scooters on sale in India. Most of the time due to its fault. But on the positive side, we have an S1 Pro user named Karthik who posted an interesting image of his scooter’s dashboard on Twitter on 16th of May.

Karthik was one of the customers who recently received the Move OS 2.0 Beta-1 update for testing. This update unlocks certain features like a lock and unlocking feature via phone, music streaming, phone connectivity via Bluetooth, turn-by-turn navigation and a new riding mode called Eco mode. In Eco mode, the top speed will be capped at 45 kph and will yield a higher range.

Ola S1 Pro – 202 Kms Range Record

In the image shared by Karthik, his Ola S1 Pro scooter has covered an astonishing 202 km on a single charge. This is a commendable feat and is achieved with the new Eco riding mode.

The image also shows the average speed maintained at 27 kph and top speed at 48 kph. At 202 km, battery is at 3%. The user also claims that the usage was 50% in traffic and the other 50% on the highway.

He tagged Ola Electric and its CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Twitter, showing off his achievement. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal was quick to respond with a Tweet from his official account. In his tweet, he praised the S1 Pro user saying that he has broken records by getting over 200 km of range from a single charge.

Gifting Free S1 Pro

He also announced that Karthik was getting a new Gerua S1 Pro for free as promised by him in a recent event. Soon after, Ola CEO posted a photo of him gifting the new S1 PRO Gerua colour to Karthik. Interestingly, Karthik is seen wearing a t-shirt with the hashtag End ICE Age, when taking delivery of his free Ola electric scooter.

Ola is encouraging its customers to achieve new feats of the Ola scooters with offers like a free S1 pro. This also goes to show that the new Move OS 2.0 update is unlocking new potential for the S1 Pro.

At 3.97 kWh, Ola S1 Pro has the biggest battery pack among all mainstream mass-market electric scooters currently on sale in India. It gets an electric motor rated at 8.5 kW peak power which can take the electric scooter to speeds up to 115 kph.

Ola is currently facing some slack for lack of reliability and some software bugs. Amidst these, Ola is set to push the Move OS 2.0 which will address most of the bugs and unlock new features at the same time.