From Global Trends to Indian Roads: Five Must-Have Crossovers

In India, the word crossover has been blurred completely and almost every single OEM has replaced it with SUV

Crossover refers to the type of vehicles that is a result of two genres intersecting with each other. Globally, there are quite a few quintessential crossovers blending two vehicle genres into a unison. We wish respective OEMs launch these in India. We have listed five of these recognisable and quintessential global crossovers.

1. Toyota Crown

Among all the vehicles listed here, Toyota Crown has the most iterations. Currently in its 16th Generation guise, the latest Toyota Crown spawns multiple body styles. Even though it has an SUV (Sport), Estate (Signia) and Sedan guises, we’re more interested in Crown Crossover. This is a sporty crossover blending a sedan and SUV. It is also called Toyota Crown SportCross in China.

Toyota Crown Crossover is launched in the North American market too and gets a fastback roof. Another vehicle that fits this description is Citroen C4 X, a high-riding crossover sedan. Powertrains-wise there is a 2.5L hybrid and a 2.4L Turbo petrol unit. The latter makes 340 PS peak power and gets E-Four Advanced AWD system.

2. Ford Mustang Mach-e

This vehicle raised a lot of eyebrows as Ford used one of its most iconic and celebrated Mustang nameplates on an electric crossover. Especially with the originally intended Mach-1 name, which was later changed to Mach-e. Ford Mustang Mach-e blends the iconic 2-door coupe sportscar shape of a Mustang with an SUV.

Thus resulting in a stylish 5-door coupe crossover that extended the Mustang nameplate with an electric offering. Rumour mill suggests Ford might bring Mustang Mach-e into India via CBU route. Based on the Ford GE1 platform, it has battery pack of up to 88 kWh battery, up to dual motors with 487 PS of peak power and up to 483 km range on a single charge.

3. MG Cloud CUV

Among the vehicles in this list, MG Cloud CUV is the only one that is actually launching in India. Company’s recent spy shots have suggested that it will market it as a CUV (Crossover Utility Vehice, we presume). MG Cloud CUV will soon to be launched in India is a crossover between a premium hatchback and an SUV.

Offered solely as an electric vehicle, MG Cloud CUV has an aerodynamic and curvy design that should evoke a feeling of friendliness among buyers. Given MG’s approach to interiors in India, MG Cloud CUV will probably be the most premium 4.3m mainstream vehicle of any genre in India. We can expect similar powertrains as MG ZS Astor (around 50 kWh battery) while packing more range owing to Cloud CUV’s aero shape. Think, 500 km claim on a single charge.

4. Fiat 600

Almost every automotive enthusiast knows about the cute-sy Fiat 500 super mini and many of them adore it too. Company sold 5-door versions of Fiat 500 too – ( not so popular) 500L and 500X. The latter was a crossover SUV capturing the essence of Fiat 500 a lot better than 500L did. Something similar happened with the new Fiat 500. This time around, it is called Fiat 600. It is a crossover between a Supermini and an SUV.

One could say that the Fiat 600 is the cutest crossover in the world. Just like the 500X captured the essence of the old 500, the Fiat 600 captures the essence of the new Fiat 500. Fiat 600 is offered in both petrol and electric guises and the sportier 240 PS Abarth version is only offered with Fiat 600e (electric).

5. Subaru Outback

Currently in its 6th Generation avatar, Subaru Outback (Subaru Legacy Outback) is one of the most popular crossovers in North America and Japan. It blends the practicality of a station wagon and off-road capability and design elements of an SUV. This type of crossover genre was experimented in India by Volvo and Mercedes Benz in the form of V90 Cross Country and E-Class All Terrain.

The Indian luxury segment mostly favours sedans and then SUVs. So, these vehicles were lost in the oblivion with no future. However, station wagon and SUV crossovers are some of the most versatile machines. Subaru Outback comes with the famed 2.5L 4-cylinder Boxer engine that kicks out 260 PS of peak power, mated to a CVT. 220 mm of ground clearance and a sophisticated AWD system are notable highlights.