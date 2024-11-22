From Range Anxiety to Charging Myths: Understanding EVs Better

Every powertrain has advantages and disadvantages, but it is important to look at the overall package to make the right selection

While EVs may seem new, the fact is that EVs had existed well before the first ICE car was commercially produced in the late 19th century. In the US, around 1/3rd of all vehicles were electric by 1900. However, with the introduction of more affordable ICE cars like Ford Model T, electric car sales started to decline.

Now, more than a century later, the world is witnessing a comeback of electric tech. Brands like Tesla have contributed significantly to ensure faster adoption of electric cars. However, ICE and EV sales data reveals that EVs are still a long way from unlocking their full potential. The general resistance to EVs may be more about perceptions rather than real issues. Let’s take a look at some claims commonly made about EVs and find out if they are true.

EVs don’t have enough range

While this may have been true earlier, it is important to note that battery technology has undergone significant advancements in recent years. Furthermore, a lot of research is underway to make battery packs even better in terms of efficiency and safety. As of now, many EVs have a range of over 500 km. Even mass market EVs have a range of around 300 to 400 km. This is adequate for weekly commuting needs or intercity travels. Moreover, with continuously improving EV charging infrastructure, the range anxiety is now actually just a perception issue.

Charging infrastructure is not ready

When people form certain perceptions, it becomes quite difficult to change that. It is true that charging infrastructure was quite inadequate when the first EVs came on the roads. But as of now, the charging infrastructure has grown by leaps and bounds. There are now thousands of public EV charging stations in India alone. These can be easily located with the right app.

For example, myHynudai app has info about more than 10,000+ EV charging stations currently in India. Hyundai currently offers only the Ioniq 5 EV in India. However, the company will soon expand its EV portfolio to include multiple mass market products including the Creta EV.

EVs charge slowly

One of the major disadvantages of EVs can be its slow battery charging speed. Imagine being forced to wait for hours to charge your EV. This situation may be real earlier, but quite a myth with the current-gen battery packs. As a matter of fact, fast charging is one of the key focus areas for EV manufacturers. Current-gen battery packs are capable of recharging up to 80% in just around 30 minutes. And 50 to 100 km can be loaded in just around 10 minutes. By the time you have a coffee, your EV will be refuelled to reach the destination.

Many EV manufacturers also offer 24/7 roadside assistance. It includes mobile battery charging using a specialized charging vehicle, equipped with a generator. This is a second layer of assurance, in case the battery is completely drained before reaching a charging station.

EVs are not suitable for Indian roads

While EVs may appear to be fragile as compared to their ICE counterparts, this is again just a thing of perception. Modern EVs utilize a strong chassis and specialized protective structures to secure the battery pack. For example, ultra-high-strength steel is used for the protective structure around the battery pack. Furthermore, the battery pack is secured to the floor with the use of specialized mounting systems. As far as the advanced, current-gen EVs are concerned, the claim that EVs are not suitable for Indian roads seems like a myth.

As is evident from above, most of the claims made against EVs seem like a myth. Hopefully, with awareness, people can better understand the truth about EVs.