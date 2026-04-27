Geely Eva Cab Robotaxi Debuts – Level 4 Self-Driving Tech, Launch In 2027

With increasing advancements in autonomous driving tech, many companies are investing into fully autonomous driving vehicles. While these are yet to made accessible to passenger segment, the ride hailing services industry has adapted this cutting-edge tech with players like Waymo and Tesla in USA and others in China.

However, these are re-purposed passenger EVs fitted with dedicated self driving tech to create robo taxis and are not natively built robo taxis. China’s auto giant, Geely, is set to change that with China’s first-ever purpose-built robo taxi. It is called Eva Cab Robotaxi. Let’s take a closer look.

Geely Eva Cab Robotaxi Debuts

Unlike re-purposed robotaxis, Geely Eva Cab Robotaxi is built from the ground up to be an autonomous driving ride hailing vehicle. Geely Eva Cab Robotaxi was just debuted at 2026 Beijing Auto Show. It will commence mass production and operations in 2027 in partnership with Afari Technology and CaoCao Mobility.

Where design is concerned, Geely Eva Cab looks striking and has a futuristic appeal. However, one can easily draw references from Fiat Multipla, which remains one of the most criticised car designs in the world. It has headlights below the windscreen like on a Multipla and the LED DRL neatly flows into the rear view cameras.

Between these headlights is a screen that reads Robotaxi in the pictures, but will show crucial details in operational models. Eva Cab Robotaxi gets suicide rear doors like in a Rolls Royce and there is some body cladding on doors too. Flush door handles are connected and there is a kink in the window line which starts from the rear door.

On the inside, there are no steering wheel or and other conventional components like throttle and brake pedals as it is a fully autonomous vehicle. The seats face each other too, as seen in the concept. There’s also an interactive AI bot with digital eyes, if you’re into that. Geely is promising a premium and spacious interior experience with Eva Cab.

AI Platform

There are up to 43 perception components for input with Geely Eva Cab Robotaxi including LiDAR and HD cameras. They identify pedestrians, vehicles and other obstacles. The computing can go till 1,400 TOPS and there is an interference speed of 350 TPS, which is 3X faster decision making than humans.

Eva Cab Robotaxi features a 196-billion-parametre Step 3.5 large model and H9 solutions that can handle 99% of everyday travel scenarios and can even imagine viable paths on unmarked rural roads. There’s a WAM (World Action Model) at its core allowing Geely Eva Cab to think and judge like a human experienced driver.











