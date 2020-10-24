Gemopai Electric Scooter Festive Season Offers Launched

Gemopai Electric vehicles now more affordable till November 20, 2020

Gemopai Electric has announced discount offers for its vehicle range. This includes Miso, Astrid Lite and Ryder. The ongoing festive season is one that manufacturers are dead serious about going by the high volume of footfalls that one can expect at this time.

Since a large number of potential customers are committed to make a purchase during this period, traditionally manufacturers report increased sales during this time. It makes sense then that special offers are curated to ensure customers find that extra something that seals the deal for them.

Gemopai special offer

The special offer curated currently is designed so the manufacturer can boost EV sales this festive season. Offers introduced are available till November 20, 2020, and customers can look for a benefit in the range of Rs 2,000- 5,500 across variants. Astrid Lite is being made available with free accessories over the next few weeks. The overall cost benefit helps further lower cost of ownership.

Amit Raj Singh, Co-Founder, Gemopai Electric, said, “In the post lockdown scenario, a lot of consumers are looking out for a personal mobility option, that is affordable and safe. This has led to a surge in queries and interest in Electric Scooters.”

EV adoption

Company wants to share its best offers so customers find it worth their while to make a purchase decision that helps with EV adoption. With offers revolving around increased value proposition, Gemopai can look forward to a period of great activity over the next two months.

Gemopai network has been growing and now stands at over 60 dealerships across the country, with each of its dealer partners operating a service centre. Given the ease of its network operations, at any time customers have the choice of multiple service touch points. With its vehicle range presented as an affordable private electric vehicle choice, the company has a partnership with CredR.

The arrangement allows new customers too exchange their two-wheeler for a Gemopai electric scooter. For those opting for an exchange programme, an additional exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 is available.

For now a spurt in buying activity can be expected in the small electric scooter segment considering sales at two wheelers has been in the green in the last couple of weeks. The outcome is based on multiple factors, of which, one is situationally. With paramount need to maintain hygiene standards at all times, the need for private mobility is now being felt across large bio groups.

Reliance on public transport isn’t enough at the moment, and more and more people are considering a two wheeler purchase to ensure daily commutes are not hampered as folks get back to work following an extended period of lock down uncertainty.