Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Electric Scooter Launch Price Rs 80k – 100 Km Range

Gemopai Ryder SuperMax is an upgraded version of the low-speed Ryder – offering a top speed of 60 km/h and range of 100km on single charge

Gemopai, an electric vehicle manufacturer based in Greater Noida, has announced the launch of the Ryder SuperMax electric scooter. This electric scooter is an advanced version of its earlier Ryder e-scooter. The Ryder SuperMax is priced at Rs 79,999 and comes in with advanced features and is also capable of more power as compared to the Ryder.

Rider SuperMax is available in six colour options of Jazzy Neon, Electric Blue, Blazing Red, Sparkling White, Graphite Gray, and Fluorescent Yellow. Bookings have opened via the company website at Rs 2,999 with the new SuperMax set to arrive in company showrooms by 10th March 2023.

Gemopai Ryder SuperMax electric scooter

Boasting of advanced features and to offer a better riding experience all at an affordable price. The new SuperMax comes in with Genopai Connect App that allows for real time monitoring and updates with regard to scooter battery, charging alerts, live vehicle tracking, speed alerts and service reminders, etc while the app also allows for SOS in case of vehicle breakdowns.

The scooter gets a digital speedometer and is fitted with an anti-theft alarm system for added safety. The e-scooter sports an LED DRL headlamp and bulb rear lamp. It rides on tubeless tyres measuring 90/100-10 front and rear while it gets telescopic suspension in the front and hydraulic spring at the rear. Braking is via disc brake in the front and drum brake at the rear.

Power and Performance

Ryder SuperMax draws its power via a BLDC Hub Motor that offers 2.7 kW peak power and is capable of a top speed of 60 km/h. It also gets a 1.8 kW portable battery pack and 60V 6A smart charger which are AIS-156 compliant. On single charge it can travel upto a distance of 100 kms and is ideally suited for city travel, offering users a clean and green mode of travel at an affordable price.

The SuperMax e-scooter is capable of taking on 20 degree inclines. It gets ground clearance of 160mm and kerb weight of 80 kgs with maximum load capacity of 150 kgs. 0-100% Battery charging time is 5-6 hours and is being offered with a 3 year warranty.

Gemopai Ryder SuperMax e-scooter will go on sale via the company’s 100+ dealerships across both India and Nepal from the second week of March 2023. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax will compete with the Hero Electric Optima CX, Bounce Infinity, Okinawa Ridge 100, etc.

Amit Raj Singh, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Gemopai, said “We are thrilled to launch the Ryder SuperMax, which is a testimony to our commitment to providing our customers with the latest technology and superior products, at the most affordable pricing. With the Ryder SuperMax, we aim to make eco-friendly mobility solutions accessible and affordable to a wider audience.”