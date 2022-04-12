Hyundai Creta, i20 Score 3 Star, Toyota Urban Cruiser 4 Star – Global NCAP

Hyundai Creta has scored same rating as Kia Seltos – Toyota Urban Cruiser rating is same as Maruti Brezza

Global NCAP continues with their effort to promote safer cars in India. In the latest round for April 2022, the private agency has crash tested 3 cars – Hyundai Creta, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Urban Cruiser. All three cars that were crash tested, were made in India, for customers in India.

It is surprising that Global NCAP has crash tested Toyota Urban Cruiser, which is basically a rebadge of Maruti Brezza – a car which they have already crash tested. This at a time when consumers / fans continue to wait for safety rating of Tata Harrier and Safari.

Hyundai Creta Safety Rating 2022

Hyundai Creta on sale in India has scored a 3 star adult safety rating (8.00 / 17.00) and 3 star child safety rating (28.29 / 49.00). The 3 star rating of Creta does not come as a surprise, and is exactly what was expected. This is because Global NCAP had crash tested Kia Seltos earlier, which is built on the same platform as Creta. Seltos too had scored a 3 star safety rating.

Speaking on the crash test performance of Hyundai Creta, Global NCAP says, “The protection offered to the driver’s head was adequate and passenger’s head was good. Driver’s and passenger’s neck showed good protection. Driver’s chest showed marginal protection and passenger’s chest showed good protection. Driver’s and passenger’s knees showed marginal protection as they could impact with dangerous structures behind the dashboard supported by the Tranfascia tube.

Driver tibias showed weak and adequate protection while passenger tibias showed good and adequate protection. The bodyshell was rated as unstable and it was not capable of withstanding further loadings. Footwell area was rated as unstable. The car offers standard SBR for driver and passenger. All of the above explains the three stars for adult occupant protection.

Hyundai i20 Safety Rating 2022

Hyundai i20 has also scored a 3 star safety rating for adult occupants, but has scored more points than Creta. Hyundai i20 adult safety points were 8.84 / 17.00. Even in child safety, i20 scored more points than Creta 36.89 / 49.00 – getting a 3 star rating.

“The protection offered to the driver’s head was adequate and passenger’s head was good. Driver’s and passenger’s neck showed good protection. Driver’s chest showed weak protection and passenger’s chest showed good protection. Driver’s and passenger’s knees showed marginal protection as they could impact with dangerous structures behind the dashboard supported by the Tranfascia tube.

Driver tibias and passenger right tibia showed adequate protection while passenger left tibia showed good protection. The bodyshell was rated as unstable and it was not capable of withstanding further loadings. Footwell area was rated as unstable. The car offers standard SBR for driver and passenger. All of the above explains the three stars for adult occupant protection.”

Toyota Urban Cruiser Safety Rating 2022

Urban Cruiser has scored 4 star safety for adults and 3 star for child occupants. “The protection offered to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck was good. Driver’s chest showed adequate protection and passenger’s chest showed good protection. Driver’s knees and passenger’s right knee showed marginal protection as they could impact with dangerous structures behind the dashboard supported by the Tranfascia tube while passenger’s left knee showed good protection.

Driver tibias showed adequate protection while passenger tibias showed good protection. The bodyshell was rated as stable and it was capable of withstanding further loadings. Footwell area was rated as stable. The car offers standard SBR for driver and passenger. All of the above explains the four stars for adult occupant protection.”