Global NCAP Crash Test Feb 2022 – City, Jazz, Kiger, Magnite

Safety ratings for Honda City, Honda Jazz, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger

Car safety tests aren’t yet a norm for the nation, but better late than never. In recent years, at least car safety ratings have been associated with India, and as of today, 4 more cars join the slowly growing list. Honda City (4th gen) finally has a test result, and it’s a strong 4 stars for adult occupation, and child occupant protection.

A result that is not in the least bit surprising considering Honda City’s popular appeal that has grown from decade to decade. The test takes into count 2 airbags, something which has been mandated as a requirement in Indian cars in recent years. Bodyshell integrity is listed as unstable when tested at 64 km/h. Crash test weight is listed at 1,260 kgs. SBR is a standard offering for passenger and driver.

Global NCAP Crash Test Feb 2022 – 4 stars safety rating

A safety rating for 2 of Honda’s limited lineup comes at a good time. The past week has been rife with rumours of Honda’s business in India. If the safety rating is anything to go by, the company is renowned because of the quality it brings to the table.

Honda Jazz was put to the test too. Adult occupant protection bagged 4 stars. For children this was a medium 3. Crash test weight is listed at 1,252 kgs. The hatch secured 13.89 adult rating, and 31.54 for child.

Footwell Driver and passenger head and neck protection is determined as good. Bodyshell is capable of further loadings and rated as stable. Footwell area too is rated as stable. A lapbelt is available in the rear centre seat.

Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger

Nissan Magnite secured 4 stars adult protection ratings, and 2 stars for child safety. Crash test weight is listed at 1,167 kgs. Driver and passenger neck and head protection is good. Vehicle footwell and bodyshell are stable.

Standard SBR is available for driver and passenger. Good protection is provided for the driver’s chest and passenger’s right knee. Child occupant protection safety rating is listed at 2 stars. CRS marking is permanent. Recommended CRSs don’t show incompatibility.

Renault Kiger adult protection rating is at 4 stars based on its marking of 12.34. The vehicle’s bodyshell integrity is marked as unstable. The crash tested vehicle weighed in at 1,142 kgs. Driver’s chest protection is marginal.

The same is adequate for passengers. Driver and passenger tibias are fairly safe with protection markings ranging between adequate and good. Lapbelt is offered for the rear centre seat. ISOFIX anchorages are fixed but hidden to customers.