GMC Sierra EV Pickup Truck Revealed – 1st Electric Denali

GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 Pack Pickup Truck gets dual electric motors setup, making 754 horsepower and 1065 Nm of torque

America is one of the largest car markets on earth. When we say car, we mean pickup trucks though, because they oversell any type of car. The top three highest-selling cars are pickup trucks from the American Trinity (Ford-Chey-Dodge). Top spot will mostly be taken by Ford F-Series pickup trucks, followed by either Chevy Silverado pickup truck series or Dodge RAM pickup truck series.

Saying pickup trucks are a big deal in America, is an understatement. Pickup trucks have been accepted as the most practical type of vehicle and have been deeply integrated into the American lifestyle and American way of living. Recently, there has been a paradigm shift where pickup segment is slowly being engulfed by EV revolution.

We saw Hummer turn electric with a monstrous 15,500 Nm of torque and 1,000 bhp of power. Yep, it is not a typo. Apparently, its a thing in America where figures like that are normal. Ford F-Series got the electric shock in the form of F-150 Lightning along with GM in the form of Chevy Silverado EV, Hummer EV and now, Sierra EV.

GMC Sierra EV Pickup Truck Revealed

If you thought Hummer EV was grotesque in terms of, well, everything, GM has got your back with Sierra EV. GMC, Chevrolet and Hummer come under GM’s umbrella and hence are closely related than one might think. With GMC Sierra EV pickup, GM is providing a change of personality over Silverado EV and Hummer EV.

Don’t get me wrong. GMC Sierra EV is still shouty, and American in its nature. Less so, when compared to Hummer EV. Denali is the name of the trim that is slapped on top-spec models of GMC products. Denali is often looked at as a brand on its own and has quite a cult following. This is the first time that Denali is getting part of the EV revolution.

As of now, GMC is only offering Denali Edition 1 Package and following launch, will spawn less expensive variants as well. Production is slated for 2024, though. At launch, GMC Sierra EV is only available as a crew cab with AWD. It gets dual electric motors. Combined, makes 754 horsepower and 1065 Nm of torque.

Max Power mode is the one that gets the above-mentioned figures. This powertrain will propel this electric pickup from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. Battery is highly likely to be the same 200 kWh pack found in Hummer EV and Silverado EV and claimed range is 400 miles (643 km). It also gets fast charging capabilities.

Pricing

Denali ain’t cheap and it holds true with GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 pack. At $108,695 (approx Rs. 90 lakh, before taxes and import duties), it is slightly more expensive when compared to Ford’s F-150 Lightning Platinum trim. It gets modern and luxurious interiors, a frunk (front trunk), and a lot of presence.

Other notable features with Denali Edition 1 pack are rear-wheel steering that enables crab-walking, 24” alloy wheels, a Super-Cruise Hands-Free driving system, adjustable air suspension with ride height enhancement and more. GMC Sierra EV rivals Rivian R1, Ford F-150 Lightning, Hummer EV, Silverado EV and the likes.