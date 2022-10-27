Gogoro Electric Scooters Planned For India Launch – Via Hero MotoCorp ?

Along with e-scooters, Gogoro brand will strive to set up battery-swapping stations across major cities, followed by tier-2 cities

We recently witnessed the launch of Hero MotoCorp’s Vida V1 series of electric scooters. The news surrounding that event mentioned a Taiwanese brand named Gogoro very often. This brand is likely to be providing Hero MotoCorp battery swapping tech that we now see on Vida V1.

Gogoro brand also mentions that it will accelerate battery swapping infra in India. It will be made available to Vida products as well. Gogoro is yet to launch its products in India. We have seen Viva name trademarked by the brand as well. Recently, Gogoro announced that they will enter India on November 3rd. It is not yet known if there is a launch event or just a formal session to reveal further info. We’d bank on the latter.

Gogoro Electric Scooters For India

On that day, Gogoro is set to reveal its vision for smart energy, urban transportation, de-carbonisation of India’s urban mobility and last-mile sector. Since the company is mentioning the last-mile sector, a B2B product is highly likely. This maps out with the Viva name trademarked in October 2019 in India.

Viva by Gogoro brand is a small and inexpensive electric scooter that is perfect for B2B applications. With a 3 kW (likely peak power) hub-mounted electric motor, it can traverse 85 km when ridden at a constant 30 km/h speed. Since it has a hub motor, it boasts 85 Nm of torque at the motor which will not be translated to real-world performance.

It gets a colourful and minimalistic body coupled with conventional cycle parts. The front design reminds me of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic picture. Just me? Okay. If Gogoro is launching it in India, we can expect a price tag of around Rs. 75K to 80K. It rivals Hero Electric’s Nyx HX and Okinawa Dual 100.

Ola S1 Pro Rivaling Scooter?

As seen with our 2W EV retail sales for September 2022, Ola Electric is currently the one to beat. The Indian company is expanding its portfolio aggressively and is even foraying into 4W EVs. Sticking with 2W EVs, Ola recently launched S1 Air which costs a hair under Rs. 80K.

Gogoro brand is likely to come up with its S1 in India to rival Ola’s S1 Pro. When launched, it will bear a different name, though. This is a B2C product for the mainstream PV segment. It is quite a stunner to look at and incorporates a minimalist design. It is a cohesive design that comes together nicely to form one futuristic product.

S1 by Gogoro gets all the features that one would want in a modern electric scooter. That being said, it is not lagging behind in terms of mechanicals as well (electricals in this case). It gets a 7.2 kW motor that is mid-mounted on an aluminium monocoque chassis. It is capable of 27 Nm of peak torque. Range is 150 km at a steady speed of 30 km/h.

Parallelly, Gogoro brand will strive to set up battery-swapping stations across major cities, followed by tier-2 cities. These battery-swapping stations are highly likely to be shared with Hero MotoCorp’s Vida electric scooters. It is not yet known as to what the Taiwanese company has on the table for India. Whatever it is, will unravel on November 3rd.