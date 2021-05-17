Gogoro Viva Electric Scooter Patent Filed – To Be Launched Under Hero ?

Besides Gogoro, Hero MotoCorp is also looking to develop its own range of electric two-wheelers starting with an electrified version of Maestro Edge

As mentioned in our previous report, Hero MotoCorp has been planning to launch its own dedicated lineup of EVs and recently announced a major partnership with Taiwanese EV brand Gogoro. Apparently, the Indian bikemaker will seek the expertise of Gogoro in battery swapping technology and could also launch a couple of its rebadged models in India.

In the latest development, it has come to light that Gogoro has filed patents for its Viva electric scooter in India. These trademarks are in the form of both its design as well as its name. This e-scooter could be launched and marketed in India under Hero MotoCorp’s dealerships under the Indian company’s dedicated brand of electric two-wheelers.

The trademark application dates back a few months, hence it can be concluded that plans of launching an EV have been on Hero’s mind for a long time now. Due to a family pact with Hero Electric, Hero MotoCorp would have to launch its electric two-wheelers under a separate brand name so as not to create confusion. The new brand name will be revealed ahead of its first electric two-wheeler launch.

Powertrain Specs

Coming back to Gogoro Viva, it looks like a cute little scooter that weighs a meagre 80 kilos including the battery pack and motor. It is offered in two variants- basic and keyless and is powered by a motor that produces 3kW (4 bhp) of power and 115 Nm of peak torque.

When driven at a consistent speed of 30kmph it can deliver a range of 85km on a single charge. The India-spec model is expected to be offered with the same specifications while its launch is slated to take place sometime in 2022.

Features on offers

Notable features on offer include a quirky design, Synchronized Braking System (SBS), smart sensors, all-LED lighting, iQ System Smart Keycard, USB charging port, fixed step bar and a digital instrument console with an LCD negative display with backlight. The top-spec trim gets additional smartphone connectivity and a keyless go feature. It gets a 21.6-litre under-seat storage capacity.

Other Mechanical details

Hardware configurations of the electric scooter comprise telescopic forks at front and dual rear shocks at rear. The scooter rides on 10-inch alloy wheels which are shod by 90/90-section rubber at front and 100/90-section tyre at the rear.

Stopping duties are carried out by 180mm disc brakes at both front and rear ends. In terms of dimensions, Viva measures 1,680mm in length, 630mm in width and 1,050mm in height while it offers a wheelbase of 1,164mm. The saddle is pegged at a very accessible height of 740mm.