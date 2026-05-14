Google Android Auto Updated With New Features – Dolby, 3D Maps, Gemini AI, More

New features introduced by Google will be available via Android Auto and on cars that have Google built-in

For enhancing the connected experience for users, Google has introduced some exciting new features. These align with Google’s consistent focus to make vehicular journeys safe, interactive and enjoyable. Google has also worked to improve the entertainment experience for car users and will be available with Android 17 update. Let’s check out the details.

New customization options, 3D Maps

With the new version of Android Auto with upcoming Android 17 update, users will be able to access a range of personalisation options. New ready-to-use widgets are available and users can also add their own design widgets with text prompts. Widgets allow users to project information onto the screen, based on their needs and preferences. For example, widgets can be used to add contacts, view weather updates and control the garage door with a single tap.

Dashboard can be customized by using the Material 3 Expressive design. This takes fonts, wallpapers and smooth animations from your phone, ensuring an experience you are familiar with. Google Maps has also been updated, offering an immersive 3D view of buildings, overpasses and terrain. This makes it easier to navigate through complex road systems.

Updated Google Maps will bring important details such as traffic lights, lanes and stop signs are actively highlighted. This significantly improves the situational awareness of the driver, allowing them to navigate with confidence. Google Maps is now more responsive than ever, with the ability to adjust the info across any screen type such as an ultrawide rectangle, a circle or any other distinctive shape.

More robust Gemini AI integration

With the next-gen Android Auto, users can boost their productivity via a deeper Gemini AI integration. Users can perform various tasks such as brainstorming ideas, learning something new or getting work done remotely. Later this year, Android Auto will also start supporting Gemini Intelligence. Users who have this on their phone will be able to get various tasks done more easily and accurately.

For example, Gemini Intelligence can access your apps, text messages, email or calendar to understand the context. It can then respond accordingly with accurate information. Everything gets done with a single tap. This is powered by Magic Cue, an AI-based feature currently available with Google Pixel 10. Users will also be able to place their food order via platforms like Doordash.

60 fps Full HD entertainment

With the new version of Android Auto, users will be able to access videos on apps like YouTube. That means access to 60 fps full HD videos in supported cars. This feature will be introduced later this year across cars from various brands such as BMW, Ford, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Škoda, Tata and Volvo.

Another interesting feature is the seamless transition from video to audio, when the driver shifts from parked to drive mode. This ensures continuity, all while reducing the risk of driver distraction. This feature will be available on apps that support background audio. So, YouTube Premium is a must.

Updated Android Auto will feature enhanced integration with Dolby Atmos for a more immersive audio experience. This will be available on supported apps and cars, starting with OEMs like BMW, Genesis, Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Škoda, Tata and Volvo.

New features with Google built-in

Cars with Google built-in will deliver an even better experience going forward. Users will be able to access their favourite apps directly on their car screen. These include games and video apps. Features like seamless video-to-audio transition and access to meeting apps like Zoom will be available. Gemini and Maps will be even more useful with cars that have Google built-in.

For example, users will be able to quickly diagnose any problems they are facing in their car. They can quickly get any of their queries answered in an accurate manner. Cars with Google built-in will be able to access Immersive Navigation in Google Maps. It will have live lane guidance, with info sourced from the car’s front camera. Updates to Android Auto and Google built-in will be rolled out gradually in supported cars throughout 2026.