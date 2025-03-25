Government Probe On Ola Electric Initiated For Registration Discrepancy

Ola Electric is creating a lot of buzz and headlines in the recent past and not for good reasons. The company is facing a major backlash on social media and has been tangled with raids, seized vehicles, misleading advertisements, clashes with Government, poor after sales reputation, payment defaults, workforce layoffs, missing PLI Scheme deadlines, dwindling sales and more.

Now, Ola Electric has found itself in yet another sticky situation due to registration discrepancies for the month of February 2025. The official sales figures produced by Ola Electric have night and day differences when we look at actual registrations seen on Vahan Portal. The Ministry of Heavy Industries has directed ARAI to investigate the same.

Government Probe On Ola Electric

If we take a look at Ola’s sales performance for the month of February 2025, we can see that Vahan Portal only showed 8,647 registrations. This was a colossal downfall for Ola as the company faced 74.5% decline in sales YoY and 64.5% decline in sales MoM.

However, Ola claims that the company sold around 25K units in February 2025 and the discrepancy is due to the negotiations and optimisations in registration process. This created a massive difference in the vehicles registered and what the company claims its sales performance to be.

Ministry of Heavy Industry has instructed ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India) to investigate whether this discrepancy is against the company laws and regulatory standards. ARAI’s investigation will also include Ola’s recent controversy of selling electric scooters without trade certificates in a few authorised dealerships.

ARAI’s investigation will also extend to determine whether or not the company has service centres in all the cities where it has sales operations. A detailed report will be compiled by ARAI and submitted to Ministry of Heavy Industries after investigating Ola Electric’s practices and operations.

Malpractices found, Scooters seized

RTO authorities in Pune and Mumbai commenced raids on a few Ola authorised dealerships and seized 36 electric scooters that failed to meet compliance requirements. In Punjab many Ola dealerships have been shut down and places like Jabalpur, RTO authorities have issued notice to Ola Electric as scooters were sold without registrations and valid trade certificates.

Ola Electric’s voes in India seem to be growing and Bhavish Aggrawal led electric mobility solutions provider will be held accountable if any discrepancy are found. Ola Electric is yet to make a public statement about these developments related to sales discrepancies and malpractices like selling vehicles without registration and trade certificates.

