Govt Draft Rules Add E85, E100 Fuels – Higher Ethanol Blends Under Consideration

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification proposing key amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989. The move aims to update fuel classifications and emission norms in line with India’s growing focus on ethanol blending and alternative fuels.

The draft introduces provisions to formally include higher ethanol blends such as E85 and E100 within the regulatory framework. These changes are currently open for public feedback for 30 days, after which a final decision will be taken.

E85, E100 Fuels Included In Draft Framework

One of the most notable updates is the inclusion of E85 (85% ethanol) and E100 (near pure ethanol) fuels in emission and type-approval standards. While India has already achieved its E20 (20% ethanol blending) target in 2025, this draft signals early groundwork for even higher ethanol adoption in the future.

It is important to note that this is not an immediate rollout of E85 or E100 fuels. Instead, it is a regulatory step that allows testing, evaluation and future readiness for flex-fuel vehicles and supporting infrastructure.

Updated Fuel Terminology, Emission Norms

The draft notification also proposes revisions to technical fuel classifications across emission tables. For petrol vehicles, fuel description will be updated from earlier [(E10)/(E)] format to [(E10)/(E20)], aligning with current nationwide fuel standards.

Hydrogen fuel classification has also been revised from “Hydrogen+CN” to “Hydrogen+CNG”, reflecting updated terminology. In addition, biodiesel references are proposed to be expanded from B10 to B100, indicating support for higher biofuel blends. Another change includes an increase in the gross vehicle weight threshold from 3,000 kg to 3,500 kg in select categories under emission norms.

Focus On Future Flex-Fuel Ecosystem

The draft rules indicate a broader policy direction aimed at reducing dependence on fossil fuel imports and promoting alternative fuels. Higher ethanol blends like E85 and E100 are already in use in markets such as Brazil and parts of the United States, primarily in flex-fuel vehicles.

In India, discussions are ongoing between government bodies, automakers and oil companies to assess readiness for such fuels. This includes evaluating engine compatibility, fuel distribution infrastructure and long-term feasibility. Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has previously advocated for increasing ethanol usage, even suggesting that India should aim for 100% ethanol blending in the future to enhance energy security.

What This Means For Car Buyers

For car buyers, these proposed changes will not have any immediate impact, as E20 remains the current standard across India. However, this draft signals a future where flex-fuel vehicles could become more common. Buyers may eventually have more fuel choices, but it will also mean paying closer attention to fuel compatibility when purchasing a vehicle.

Until infrastructure for higher ethanol blends like E85 or E100 is widely available, most users are unlikely to see any real-world changes. In the long run, the shift could lead to lower dependence on petrol, but factors like fuel efficiency, pricing and vehicle compatibility will ultimately determine its success among everyday buyers.