Govt Expands Ethanol Blending Roadmap – BIS Notifies E22, E25, E27, E30 Petrol Standards

The Government of India has notified new fuel standards allowing petrol to be blended with up to 30% ethanol. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has issued specifications for E22, E25, E27 and E30 fuel blends, signalling the next phase of India’s ethanol blending roadmap beyond the ongoing E20 rollout.

India Moves Beyond E20

The move comes amid rising global energy security concerns and volatility in crude oil prices linked to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Reports suggest that the government is looking to further reduce dependence on imported crude oil by increasing domestic ethanol utilisation.

All India Distillers’ Association (AIDA) welcomes BIS standards for E22 to E30 fuels, calling it a major step towards India’s ethanol blending roadmap ??? The industry body says introduction of E25 fuel standards will help absorb surplus ethanol production, while future focus… pic.twitter.com/sbgD1i8QJJ — RushLane (@rushlane) May 19, 2026

While the latest BIS notification defines technical standards for higher ethanol blends, it does not mandate immediate nationwide rollout of E30 fuel. Instead, it lays the groundwork for future implementation and compatibility planning across the automotive and fuel distribution sectors. Currently, India is actively promoting E20 fuel adoption, with most new vehicles now being engineered to support higher ethanol content. The newly notified standards include:

1. E22 – 22% ethanol blend

2. E25 – 25% ethanol blend

3. E27 – 27% ethanol blend

4. E30 – 30% ethanol blend

Industry bodies and biofuel manufacturers have been pushing for higher ethanol blending for some time, citing surplus ethanol production capacity and long-term energy security benefits. Increased ethanol usage can also help reduce India’s crude oil import bill.

Automakers Prepare For Higher Ethanol Blends

Over the past few years, several manufacturers have showcased flex-fuel compatible vehicles in India as the country pushes towards higher ethanol adoption. These include Mahindra’s flex-fuel tractors, Maruti Fronx E85 prototype, TVS Raider Flex Fuel, Honda CB300F Flex Fuel that was launched in October 2024 at Rs 1.7 lakh, Bajaj Pulsar NS160 flex-fuel (E100) concept showcased in September 2024 and Toyota Innova Hycross flex-fuel hybrid. More recently, Royal Enfield was also spotted testing an E85-compatible Classic 350 motorcycle, indicating growing industry readiness for higher ethanol blends.

Vehicle Compatibility Challenges Remain

While higher ethanol blends can help India reduce crude oil imports and improve energy security, concerns around fuel efficiency and long-term practicality still remain. Ethanol contains lower energy density compared to petrol, which means vehicles may consume slightly more fuel to deliver the same performance and range. This could translate into lower mileage, especially in older vehicles not specifically optimized for higher ethanol blends.

There are also concerns related to compatibility of existing engines, fuel system components and nationwide infrastructure readiness. However, the government argues that higher ethanol usage can reduce dependence on imported oil, support domestic sugar and biofuel industries and lower emissions over the long term.