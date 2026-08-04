Govt Proposes Mandatory V2V Comm Systems In All New Vehicles From Oct 2028

The proposal aims to improve road safety by enabling vehicles to exchange real-time information with each other, helping drivers and onboard safety systems respond to hazards before they come into view.

India could become one of the first major automotive markets in the world to mandate Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication technology across a wide range of vehicles. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification proposing amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, introducing phased implementation of V2V communication systems in new vehicles.

V2V Communication Mandatory From October 2028

As per the draft notification, all newly manufactured L, M and N category vehicles produced on or after October 1, 2028, will have to be equipped with V2V communication systems. L category includes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, M category covers passenger vehicles such as cars, SUVs and buses, while N category comprises goods vehicles including trucks and light commercial vehicles.

Existing vehicles already fitted with V2V technology will need to comply with the prescribed standards from October 1, 2027. The phased rollout is intended to give vehicle manufacturers and component suppliers adequate time to develop and integrate the new technology into their products.

How V2V Works

Unlike conventional safety systems that rely on cameras, radar and other onboard sensors, V2V communication enables vehicles to wirelessly exchange information such as speed, position, direction and acceleration with nearby vehicles. This allows vehicles to receive warnings even when potential hazards are outside the driver’s direct line of sight or beyond the range of onboard sensors.

For example, V2V can alert drivers about sudden emergency braking by vehicles ahead, unsafe lane changes, an approaching emergency vehicle, or collision risks hidden around blind corners. The technology is expected to complement existing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) rather than replace them. The government says the proposed framework will improve vehicle situational awareness, facilitate timely safety warnings and strengthen connected mobility technologies aimed at reducing road accidents.

Dedicated Spectrum Already Allocated

Supporting the rollout, the Department of Telecommunications has already allocated the 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz frequency band for V2V communication and other Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) applications. This dedicated spectrum will enable low-latency communication between vehicles, which is critical for transmitting safety-related messages in real time.

India Could Join Global Leaders In Connected Mobility

While countries such as China, Japan, the United States and several European nations have already deployed V2V or broader Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technologies through pilot projects and selected production vehicles, no major market currently mandates V2V communication across such a broad range of vehicle categories.

China has emerged as the global leader in connected vehicle deployment with widespread adoption of Cellular-V2X (C-V2X), while Japan has implemented V2X technologies on production vehicles and intelligent transport infrastructure. Europe and the United States have also conducted extensive trials, although nationwide mandates have yet to be introduced.

Safety Benefits Come With New Questions

Although the V2V comms systems are designed not to include personal information like the driver’s name, phone number or VIN, privacy advocates argue that if these broadcasts are collected over time by roadside infrastructure or third parties, they could potentially be used to reconstruct a vehicle’s travel patterns.

Some experts also point to the possibility of insurance companies leveraging connected vehicle data in the future to better assess accident circumstances or driving behaviour. While this could help reduce fraudulent claims and speed up settlements, it also raises concerns about data privacy and how much vehicle information should be accessible to third parties.