GoZero Skellig Electric Bikes Launched – Starting Price Rs 20k

GoZero Skellig series is an eco-friendly and cost effective personal commute range

Today, GoZero Mobility launched its new range of performance electric bikes, designed in Great Britain, and manufactured in India. Extensive hours of research have gone into developing Skellig Pro to combine off-roading and city commuting, and built on a consumer centric approach.

The three new models unveiled are Skellig, Skellig Lite and Skellig Pro series aimed to promote fitness and green commute. Current circumstances have meant more and more people have had to time to step back and look at the larger picture of life. With more people benefitting from the efficiency of work from home, and other rethinking daily commute options, cycling is once again on people’s minds.

With e-bikes being a logical solution for quick, safe and environment-friendly intra-city commute that helps maintain required physical distance, it’s an investment that’s good for the body, and wallet. GoZero Skellig packs in EnerDrive 210 Wh lithium battery pack (800 cycles), and 250 W GoZero Drive Motor. Ride modes include Throttle Mode, 5-level Peddle-Assist Mode, Walk Mode, and Cruise Mode. Features include an alloy stem handle, 26×1.95 tyres, and a premium counter-body suspension fork.

GoZero Skellig lithium battery pack

GoZero Skellig Lite uses EnerDrive 210 Wh lithium battery pack (800 cycles) and a 250 W drive motor. GoZero Drive Control 2.0 is charged with 3 modes of pedal-assist. Alongside regular Skellig bits, it features specialized V-brakes and an independent rigid suspension fork. Both Skellig and Skellig Lite attain max speed of 25 kmph, and ride range of 25 km on a single charge. EnerDrive Battery packs can be charged in 2.5 hours.

GoZero Mobility Pro version is a hybrid e-bike meant for off-roading and city commute, both. It features an advanced EnerDrive 400 Wh lithium battery pack (2000 cycles), and is supported by a composite mild steel frame, 7-speed gear system with a Advanced front suspension fork, alloy stem handle, 26×2.35 inches tyres and GoZero front and rear disc brakes.

Drive Control Version 4.0 LCD display and a flashlight with a guide-me-home enabled lighting system. is included. Max speed is capped at 25 kmph, and it goes through a 70 km range on a single charge at about 3 hours to recharge from 0-95 percent.

GoZero Skellig sales

Pre-orders for Skellig Series open on November 8, and Amazon orders from November 12. Delivery starts on Nov 25th. Fit series (Active performance wear) range orders commence on November 10, and deliveries start from November 20th. Products will be retailed through several offline and online stores.

GoZero’s previous models, One, and Mile were received well. Skellig Lite, Skellig, Skellig Pro are available at a price of Rs 19,999, 24,999 and 34,999, respectively. Skellig and Skellig Pro are available both online and offline, and Skellig Lite is available only online (GoZero website and other e-commerce platforms).

GoZero CEO, Ankit Kumar said, “This year we are doing things differently, we are launching the Pro version of Skellig, launching our Make. Fit series of active performance wear and releasing our new toll-free lines for our customers.”