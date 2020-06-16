Great Wall Motors (GWM) India signs MoU for new plant in Maharashtra

Chinese automaker GWM had showcased its global line-up (including Haval models) in India back at Auto Expo 2020

Great Wall Motors (GWM), a leading Chinese automotive brand established in 1984, has signed an MoU with the Government of Maharashtra announcing its investment in the upcoming manufacturing facility in Talegaon. The MoU was signed in the presence of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray and GWM’s Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong. In addition to the plant, Great Wall Motors would be setting up an R&D centre in Bangalore. The two facilities would be able to provide employment for over 3,000 individuals in a phased approach.

Taking the current state of affairs into consideration, the signing ceremony was conducted in a virtual meeting participating James Yang, President and Parker Shi, Managing Director of Great Wall Motors India. Subhash Desai, Maharashtra‘s Minister of Industries, was also present in the digital session.

Speaking at the occasion, Parker Shi stated that the company wishes to thank the Government of Maharashtra for extending its complete support and thereby, helping build long and sustainable cooperation. Parker Shi hopes that this would become a successful business proposition for either party.

Great Wall Motors’ manufacturing facility at Talegaon Industrial Park would be highly automated with state-of-the-art equipment and advanced robotics. It spans about 300 acres in area and is situated close to the Mumbai-Pune expressway. Accessibility is also decent as the plant is located about 45kms away from Pune city and 100kms from Mumbai port. In total, the automaker plans to invest close to 1 billion US dollars (almost Rs 7610 crore) in phases.

The facility was previously used by General Motors (GM) which stopped selling products (Chevrolet) in the country back in 2017. However, General Motors India continues to manufacture Chevrolet products for export markets in Latin America. Since Great Wall Motors’ new plant is being built over existing infrastructure, it has already got facilities such as logistics distribution centre, training centre, administrative office block, public services and project management building.

At the start of 2020, Great Wall Motors released an intro video dubbed ‘Namaste India’ to announce its entry to the Indian market. Furthermore, it had showcased most of its global portfolio (including premium products from Haval sub-brand) in early February at Auto Expo 2020, the 15th edition of India’s biggest biennial automotive show. The Chinese company plans to introduce both ICE and all-electric products in our market at competitive prices. Indian buyers already know the potential of Chinese automakers at offering supreme value for money in terms of equipment, thanks to MG Motor India (new product coming soon).