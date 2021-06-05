Great Wall Motors India Website Goes LIVE – Haval F7 Could Be Its Launch

GWM may take the CKD, CBU route initially to commence India operations

With its India website now live, Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motors has made its intentions clear for the Indian market. As may be recalled, GWM had showcased several of its global products at 2020 Auto Expo. The company had also acquired a manufacturing unit near Pune, which was operated by General Motors. That deal was worth around Rs 950 crore.

Waiting for FDI approval

GWM could not make rapid progress as planned, as investments by Chinese companies came under the scanner of Indian government. This was due to the border conflict between the two countries. Along with GWM, investment proposals of other Chinese automakers such as Changan, Chery and Haima were also put under strict scrutiny. Overall, investment proposals of more than 40 Chinese businesses were held up due to border clashes.

Now that things have improved at the border, GWM is hopeful of getting FDI approval by second quarter of current fiscal. The India website is evidence that the company is thinking positively about the Indian market. It has been reported that GWM has already started building its leadership team that will look into various functions such as marketing, sales and setting up of dealer network.

Focus on Haval F7

GWM India website provides a comprehensive range of information about the company and latest news and updates. It also lists the USPs of its cars across innovation, technology, safety, performance and comfort and convenience. However, the primary focus is on Haval that specializes in SUVs and crossovers. The Haval brand is owned by GWM.

Going by the images posted on the homepage, it appears that Haval F7 could be GWM’s first product for the Indian market. The 5-seater SUV has an alluring design with features such as hexagonal grille, sleek headlamps and DRLs, and smooth body lines.

On the inside, Haval F7 offers auto dimming rear view mirror, electrically adjustable front seat, heated front and rear seat, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, and fully digital instrument panel.

Safety features include forward collision warning, 360° panoramic camera, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, tire pressure monitoring system, and electronic stability program.

Haval F7 powertrain

Globally, Haval F7 is offered with two turbo petrol engine options. The 1.5 litre motor is capable of generating 150 hp of max power and 280 Nm of max torque. The 2.0 litre unit makes 190 hp / 340 Nm. Both engines are mated to a 7DCT transmission. Apart from Haval F7, GWM could also introduce a smaller B-segment electric hatchback in the Indian market. This will rival MG ZS EV.