Greaves Cotton Electric Rickshaw, Ampere eScooters – 2023 Auto Expo

Greaves Cotton unveiled Made in India products in two-wheelers and three-wheelers segments which also including e2w Ampere Primus

Greaves Cotton, a well-known name in terms of engineering proficiency synonymous with the manufacture of powertrains for last-mile passenger and cargo mobility has a hefty lineup of electric two and three wheelers at the 2023 Auto Expo being held in Greater Noida. With a commitment of Rs 1,500 crore capital investment into the EV space, Greaves Cotton has showcased its 2 and 3 wheelers inspired by the Arctic Tern for last passenger and cargo last mile e-mobility.

In the electric two wheeler space, the company has the Ampere Primus, a B2C e-scooter on display with special attention to attracting the attention of younger segment of buyers. There is the Ampere NXG and Ampere NXU also in the same segment

Electric 2 and 3 Wheelers on Display

In the commercial electric three wheeler segment, Greaves Cotton has Greaves ELP – a passenger e3, along with Greaves ELC cargo e3w and Greaves Aero Vision which is a futuristic cargo concept on display.

Greaves ELP – an electric passenger 3 wheeler that will empower auto drivers with disruptive cost savings

Greaves ELC – an electric cargo 3 wheeler that will meet the ever-growing demand in moving cargo, at a much lower cost to serve

Greaves Aero Vision – a futuristic cargo concept that will ensure the needs of efficiency and performance are met in the evolving cargo mobility segment.

Ampere Primus – An elegant looking, high speed scooter promises a top speed of 77 km/h, acceleration from 0-40 km/h in under 5 seconds and efficient torque via a 4 kW mid mounted motor. Range stands at 100+ kms on full charge while it is offered in 4 modes of Eco, City, Power, and Reverse.

On the safety front, it gets LFP battery technology with smart BMS in Phase 1 with AIS 156 compliance. The battery offers longer life with this LFP technology thus making it cost effective to customers.

Features on board the Ampere Primus include Bluetooth connectivity, navigation via phone app, and seating is wider with added leg room. The Primus is offered in a choice of 4 metallic colour options of Himalayan White, Royal Orange, Havelock Blue and Buck Black along with dual tone body panels.

Ampere NXG is also a highly good looking e-scooter with IoT connectivity while Ampere NXU is a B2B e-scooter useful for commercial applications while it can also be used for private use. Of these, the Ampere Primus is now open for bookings across India while the other vehicles will be launched in the coming financial year.

Electric Vehicle Powertrains

Where powertrains to power the electric vehicle segment is concerned, the company plans to introduce motor controllers and integration software. The company also plans to enhance growth of Greaves Finance and Greaves Retail along with shared initiatives with multi brand retails stores with over 15 electric vehicles along with service and spares for these cleaner and greener e-vehicles for more affordable last mile mobility.

Nagesh Basavanhalli, Executive Vice Chairman of Greaves Cotton Limited said, “Greaves Cotton is in the process of transitioning from a metal-based, manufacturing engineering company to an electric, electronic and mechatronics based mobility technology company that is solving the 21st century challenges in clean and affordable last-mile mobility.

The products and technology we have unveiled here, today, bear testimony to our purposeful stride towards emerging as India’s most complete EV ecosystem player. Each product, inspired by the Arctic Tern, epitomizes its sustainable spirit, aerodynamic efficiency for mobility and intelligent design. We are committed to help India transition to electric mobility while setting a new benchmark of scale, sophistication, and diversity in the EV landscape. 2023 marks a new growth phase for us, as we provide holistic, end-to-end solutions and empower lives.”