Green Vehicle Rating For Two Wheelers – Ather 450X, Pulsar, Activa, Splendor

Green Vehicle Rating (GVR) tool could be useful to keep a check on emission levels

Indian Government has been continuously making efforts towards a cleaner mobility. From shifting to BS6 norms to offering attractive offers for EV buyers via FAME schemes. The auto industry will be shifting to stricter CAFE norms in a few months which will be even stricter than the current BS6 standards.

In relation to this, Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE) has devised a consumer information tool that rates a vehicle on its environmental performance. For reference, AEEE is one of the leading organizations that works on creating awareness about energy efficiency as a resource.

More Details on GVR

Called Green Vehicle Rating (GVR), this is India’s first and currently only tool that identifies high to low-performing vehicles in terms of negative impacts created by emissions of GreenHouse gases and pollutants. This tool aims to convey consumers the knowledge on vehicles and help buyers calculate a particular model’s impact on health of the community and environment. Currently, this GVR tool contains data of only two and three-wheelers.

This will help the large consumer base in India shift towards greener mobility options. GVR will also help buyers identify high-performing vehicles and make informed decisions based on a web-based rating system.

This initiative is funded by Shakti Foundation in association with American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy. In order to calculate the environmental performance of the vehicle, GVR uses Form 22’ or ‘Road Worthiness Certificate’ prescribed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in 2017.

How Does It Work?

Based on the data available in Form 22, GVR takes a combined approach to pollutant emissions data and fuel efficiency data as reported by auto dealers and online auto marketplaces. Throwing some light on its working, Dr. Satish Kumar, president and executive director, AEEE said: “Green Vehicle Rating (GVR) takes the self-reported emissions data in Form 22 and makes it easier to understand the true impact of a vehicle on the road without getting lost in numbers.”

The GVR website (www.aeee.in) allows buyers to compare different models, assess real cost of ownership, emissions levels, cost of damage, along with common specifications such as cost, engine displacement, power output, mileage, etc. To help consumers configure the impact, these costs are represented in Rupee per kilometer terms.

Stress on reducing carbon footprint and encouraging clean mobility is seen as a sincere effort to help India meet its Paris Agreement commitment of reducing carbon emission intensity (emission per unit of GDP) by 33 to 35 percent of 2005 level over 15 years. Currently, 67 percent of Indians own two-wheelers while the segment accounts for 61 percent of sales of petrol vehicles in the country.