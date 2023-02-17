Groom In Grand Vitara Hit By i20 – Survives Accident, Gets Married

Hyundai i20 that hit the Grand Vitara SUV, belonged to the same family as they were traveling to Idar from Ahmedabad

The Groom, Ridham Vinodbhai and his family were traveling from Ahmedabad to Idar in a brand new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Followed by another car, a Hyundai i20, from within the family, driven by his brother. Incident happened on Thursday morning around 8:20 am.

The car in question is a brand-new Grand Vitara SUV, that had just applied for registration. Before even procuring its number plates, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara met with an accident in front of a fuel station at Dalpur village, Sabarkantha district, Gujarat. A total of 6 people were injured in this accident between both cars, including the groom himself.

Grand Vitara Flips Multiple Times After i20 Crashes From Behind

Four members of the Groom’s family sustaining serious injuries were admitted to the nearest hospital and later shifted to Ahmedabad. Surprisingly, Groom who survived this accident reached his wedding destination at Idar on that very day and tied the knot as well.

The incident happened outside a fuel station and was caught on CCTV. The groom’s family is grateful that there were no casualties and that marriage happened on the same day.

How Did The Accident Happen?

Accident took place as a mishap when Grand Vitara slowed down in front of a fuel station. Unaware of this sudden development, i20 driver rams Grand Vitara from the rear.

Due to this impact, Grand Vitara in front, rolls over once and lands on its left side, almost completing 2 full 360-degree rolls. The rolling vehicle is stopped by the wall of the Hindustan Petroleum fuel station. Aftermath of this event shows us a completely wrecked Grand Vitara vehicle with all of its pillars deformed.

Front of the Hyundai i20 is completely damaged too. Since it didn’t roll, the pillars seem to be intact. Considering the auspicious day that they were soon going to embark on, this was not the turn of events that the family was expecting. There were no casualties reported.

Details Of Injured

This convoy of two cars was en-route to Pandya Society in Idar, Gujarat. The Groom, Ridham Vinodbhai only sustained minor accidents, reached Idar in another car and tied the knot. Of the six injured, four were shifted to Ahmedabad including Ridham’s brother, mother and grandfather after preliminary treatment in Himmatnagar. Learning about this accident, provincial police visited the site and recorded this incident.