Growing No Of Hyundai Customers Opt for Digital Key Over Traditional Key

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has reported a significant shift in customer preference, with 33% of eligible Hyundai owners enrolling for the brand’s Digital Key feature since its launch. The data highlights the growing adoption of tech-enabled convenience features among Indian car buyers.

Introduced in September 2024 on select variants of the Hyundai ALCAZAR and later in January 2025 on the Hyundai CRETA Electric, the Digital Key has rapidly gained traction. Powered by NFC (Near Field Communication) technology, it allows customers to replace the traditional key with a virtual key stored on their smartphone, smartwatch, or a dedicated NFC card. Owners can tap the device on the door handle to lock/unlock the vehicle and place it on the wireless charger pad to start the engine.

Digital Key Usage Insights

Among Hyundai’s Digital Key users, 68% are on iOS devices, while 32% use Android. Interestingly, 35% of customers actively share their Digital Key access with family or friends, highlighting its practicality and convenience. The system allows sharing with up to 3 users or 7 linked devices at a time, and access can be revoked instantly through the Hyundai Bluelink app.

Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, HMIL, commented: “At Hyundai Motor India, innovation is driven by purpose, offering meaningful solutions that elevate customer experience. As the first OEM to launch connected car technology in India back in 2019, we remain committed to democratizing premium features for Indian customers. The enthusiastic response to Digital Key reaffirms our belief in creating technology that adds real value to everyday life.”

Real-World Convenience

The Digital Key has become particularly popular for its ability to:

– Eliminate the need to carry a physical key

– Provide secure, shareable access among family and friends

– Reduce the risk of misplacing or losing keys

– Enhance daily usability with smartwatch and smartphone integration

Expanding Tech-Led Mobility

Hyundai was the first OEM to introduce connected car technology in India in 2019, and with the success of the Digital Key, the company plans to expand its availability across more models in the future. Positioned as part of Hyundai’s premium tech suite, the feature reflects the brand’s continued push to democratize advanced features for Indian buyers. With one in three customers now preferring the Digital Key, HMIL has once again underlined its reputation as a pioneer in smart mobility solutions tailored for India.