GST Cut Just the Start – Mahindra SUVs Now Pack Extra Benefits Too (Up To Rs 2.56 Lakh)

Mahindra has announced revised ex-showroom prices across its ICE SUV portfolio, offering customers benefits of up to Rs 2.56 lakh. This includes the full GST benefit being passed on directly to customers, along with additional festive offers on select models.

Benefits Across Popular SUVs

Under this new pricing structure, Mahindra SUVs such as the Bolero Neo, XUV 3XO, Thar, Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N, Thar Roxx, and XUV700 are now more accessible, thanks to a combination of GST-linked reductions and additional dealer-led offers.

Bolero Neo – Starting at Rs 8.79 lakh, with a price cut of Rs 1.27 lakh and additional benefits worth Rs 1.29 lakh, total savings add up to Rs 2.56 lakh – the highest in the lineup.

XUV 3XO – New starting price Rs 7.28 lakh, with Rs 1.56 lakh GST benefit and Rs 90,000 additional benefits, offering savings of up to Rs 2.46 lakh.

Thar – Starting at Rs 10.32 lakh, with Rs 1.35 lakh GST benefit and Rs 20,000 additional offers, total savings of Rs 1.55 lakh.

Scorpio Classic – Starting at Rs 12.98 lakh, customers get up to Rs 1.01 lakh in price reduction and Rs 95,000 in additional benefits, amounting to Rs 1.96 lakh.

Scorpio-N – Priced from Rs 13.20 lakh, with savings of Rs 2.15 lakh (Rs 1.45 lakh GST cut + Rs 71,000 additional offers).

Thar Roxx – Starting at Rs 12.25 lakh, benefits of Rs 1.53 lakh in total.

XUV700 – Starting at Rs 13.19 lakh, with Rs 1.43 lakh GST benefit and Rs 81,000 additional benefits, savings total Rs 2.24 lakh.

Strong Festive Push

Mahindra stated that these revised prices and benefits are aimed at making its popular SUVs more attractive during the ongoing festive season. The initiative not only reflects the company’s strategy to pass on the government’s GST reforms to its customers but also to boost overall affordability with additional dealer-led benefits.

Customer Advantage

With these price revisions, Mahindra is positioning its ICE SUV portfolio as one of the most value-driven lineups in the market. The benefits apply to specific models and variants, and customers are advised to check with their nearest authorized Mahindra dealership for exact details.

Mahindra’s SUVs have long been popular among Indian buyers for their rugged design, strong road presence, and wide service network. With revised pricing, the appeal of models such as the Bolero, Thar, and XUV700 is set to grow further.