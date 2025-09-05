GST Rate Cut Mega Savings – Nexon, Brezza, XUV3XO, Alto, WagonR, Swift, i20

Benefits of GST rate cut will be accessible only if manufacturers decide to pass on the benefits to consumers

In a big relief for consumers, the government has introduced major changes to GST rates. From a 4-slab system, the GST framework has now transitioned to a 2-slab system. Most goods and services are now taxable at either 5% or 18%. Several products are now completely free from GST.

For the auto industry, 18% is the applicable tax for most products. Earlier, the rates for automobile products were at 28% + Cess. The lower 18% GST is applicable on sub-4m cars that have petrol engine capacity of up to 1,200 cc and diesel engine of up to 1,500 cc. For other cars, GST is now 40 percent, as compared to 45-50 percent earlier. Cess on bigger cars has been removed and replaced with applicable GST to simplify the tax structure.

With the new GST rates taking effect from 22nd September, most mass-market cars are expected to become cheaper. Hatchbacks and subcompact SUVs will be major beneficiaries. Let’s check out the new car prices that could unlock the best deals for consumers after the GST rate cut.

Sub-4-meter SUVs – New prices after GST rate cut

One of the bestsellers in the subcompact SUV segment, Maruti Brezza, utilizes a 1,500cc petrol engine. As such, it will be taxed at the new GST rate of 40%. This tax rate is lower than the earlier rate of 45% (28% GST + 17% Cess). Overall, Brezza could see a price reduction of around 5%. In comparison, other subcompact SUVs with petrol engines of up to 1,200 cc and diesel engines of up to 1,500 cc will see a greater reduction in prices.

Brezza is currently available in the price range of Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 13.98 lakh. With the lower GST, prices could be reduced in the range of Rs 30,000 to Rs 48,000. Brezza price in the new GST regime could be in the range of Rs 8.39 lakh to Rs 13.50 lakh.

Other subcompact SUVs will be taxed at 18%. It includes Nexon petrol, Nexon diesel, XUV 3XO petrol and XUV 3XO diesel. The petrol variants were earlier taxed at 29% (28% GST + 1% Cess), whereas diesel variants were taxed at 31% (28% GST + 3% Cess). As such, diesel variants of Nexon and XUV 3XO are expected to see the highest reduction in prices.

Nexon diesel could become cheaper by Rs 99,000 to Rs 1.55 lakh, whereas XUV 3XO can see prices reduced in the range of Rs 99,000 to Rs 1.49 lakh. Nexon petrol and XUV 3XO petrol could see a price drop of Rs 68,000 – Rs 1.26 lakh and Rs 68,000 – Rs 1.35 lakh, respectively.

Hatchbacks – New prices after GST rate cut

In the earlier GST regime, most of the entry-level hatchbacks and premium hatchbacks were taxed at 29% (28% GST + 1% Cess). All these hatchbacks will now be taxed at a flat rate of 18%. Among the entry-level hatchbacks, Maruti Swift could see prices drop in the range of Rs 71,000 to Rs 1.06 lakh. Tata Tiago could see a price reduction in the range of Rs 55,000 to Rs 94,000. Maruti WagonR could see a price reduction of around Rs 64,000 to Rs 84,000. Alto K10 could become cheaper by around Rs 47,000 to Rs 68,000.

In the premium hatchback segment, Hyundai i20 can see its prices reduce by around Rs 83,000 to Rs 1.24 lakh. The i20 N Line could get a bigger price reduction of around Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 1.38 lakh. As mentioned earlier, such prices will become a reality only if OEMs choose to pass on the full benefits of GST rate cut to consumers.

Source