GT 650 Owner Wins Consumer Case Against Royal Enfield – Gets Rs 5.1 Lakh Compensation

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Coimbatore, has directed Royal Enfield and its authorised dealer Bharat Automotives to pay Rs 5.1 lakh as compensation to a customer over recurring issues reported with a Continental GT 650 motorcycle.

The complaint was filed by Coimbatore-based advocate Adv. Uthresh Gobu, who purchased the cafe racer in May 2022. According to the complaint, the motorcycle developed recurring mechanical and electrical issues soon after delivery, resulting in repeated workshop visits, prolonged repair periods and significant inconvenience to the owner.

Multiple Repairs Across Cities

Represented by Adv. R Sivakumar, the complainant stated that the bike suffered repeated failures involving multiple components including the instrument cluster, keyset, suspension assembly, throttle body, electrical wiring, sensors, exhaust pipes and silencer.

As per the complaint, the instrument cluster was replaced six times, while the keyset was changed three times. Several other parts were also replaced under warranty at authorised service centres. However, the issues reportedly continued despite repeated repair attempts.

Service records, invoices, job cards and correspondence submitted before the commission reportedly confirmed the repeated repairs and replacements. The motorcycle was taken to service centres across multiple cities including Coimbatore, Pune, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, New Delhi and Kullu.

The complainant further claimed that the bike remained at workshops for repairs for a cumulative period exceeding 294 days during the ownership period. According to him, this caused disruption to his professional commitments, mental distress and financial losses.

Registration And Insurance Discrepancies Alleged

Apart from the technical issues, the complainant also highlighted discrepancies related to the vehicle’s sale and registration process. It was alleged that the dealer charged a higher insurance premium than initially quoted. Errors were also reportedly made in the spelling of the owner’s name on official documents and during the registration process, resulting in incorrect details on the Registration Certificate (RC).

Commission Terms It Deficiency In Service

After examining the submissions and supporting documents, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Coimbatore, headed by President P Dakshanamoorthy and Member G Suguna, termed the matter a “deficiency in service” under the Consumer Protection Act.

The commission directed Royal Enfield and Bharat Automotives to jointly pay Rs 5 lakh towards mental agony, hardship and expenses incurred due to repeated repairs. An additional Rs 10,000 was awarded towards litigation costs. The order directs the amount to be paid within two months, failing which interest at 12 percent per annum will apply. A detailed copy of the commission’s order is awaited.

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