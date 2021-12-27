GT Force Electric Motorcycle, Scooters Debut – 2021 EV Expo India

The GT-Force high speed e-scooter will be capable of a top speed of 60 km/h with 150 km range on single charge

The electric two wheeler segment has seen some added activity in recent times. There has been a notable exodus from ICE to EV vehicles, particularly with the constant rise in fuel prices.

Extensive efforts to set up charging stations at strategic spots across the country has also seen some added interest in this segment. The recently concluded EV India Expo 2021 had a large number of more established and newcomers into the electric two wheeler makers in attendance.

GT Force At India EV Expo 2021

GT-Force, the flagship brand of Houstan Innovations LLP, headquartered at Manesar, Haryana was in attendance at the recently concluded EV India Expo 2021 held at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida. The electric two wheeler maker showed off 3 products among which there were 2 electric scooters and 1 a Prototype Motorcycle. The two scooters are in the low speed and high speed segments and is a part of the brand’s endeavour to introduce sustainable and eco-friends means of private transportation.

The company that operates from the headquarters based in Haryana has a distribution channel of 100+ dealerships across 80 cities in India, more specifically in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. Plans are afoot to expand dealerships to 150+ in the current financial year.

GT-Force – Three new electric two wheeler

GT-Force showed off three new electric two wheelers at EV India Expo 2021. These include two scooters – GT Drive and GT Drive Pro, along with an Electric Motorcycle prototype. These are all set to be introduced as high end, high speed electric vehicles which will come in with special styling and state of the art technology.

GT Drive Pro is in the low speed category. It is ideally suited for short distance travel and can cover a distance of 75 km on single charge with a top speed of 25 km/h. The scooter comes in with both LEAD acid and Lithium ion battery options.

GT Drive is a high speed e-scooter going up to a top speed of 60 km/h. It gets a drive range of 150 kms on single charge and is offered exclusively with Lithium ion batteries. GT Drive gets three drive modes of economy, standard and turbo. It also comes with a cruise control system. This higher range and top speed breaks the misconception in buyer’s minds that electric vehicles are not ideally suited for long distance travel, thus proving inconvenient.

The company also revealed a prototype of a yet unnamed electric motorcycle which will be launched in India by the end of 2022. GT Force has quite a few products in the e-scooter segment under the brand name and plans to expand their range with three new products as a part of the company’s endeavour to offer clean and green eco-friendly, high quality and affordable products to this new and emerging segment of buyers in the country.