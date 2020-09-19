Gujarat State EV Subsidy – Rs 12k for Electric Scooters, Rs 48k for eRickshaws

Gujarat government aims to have 100,000 EVs on Gujarat’s roads by 2022

Following the footsteps of the Delhi Government, the Gujarat government has announced several subsidies for buyers of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The state government says that the new scheme is aimed at encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles in the state.

The announcement was made in presence of state Chief Minister (CM), Vijay Rupani, on the occasion to mark eleven years of the state’s climate change department. As per the new schemes, people could enjoy benefits up to Rs 12,000 and Rs 48,000 for two-wheelers and three-wheelers respectively.

Benefits Announced

According to this proposal, school as well as college students, i.e. those in the 9th standard and above, will be entitled to a benefit of up to Rs 12,000 in case they opt for an electric two-wheeler. In case of an auto-rickshaw driver or any self-employed person buys an electric three-wheeler, he/she will receive a subsidy of up to Rs 48,000. Apparently, these are the two key points adopted in Gujarat’s electric vehicle (EV) policy.

However, there is a limitation to this scheme as it applies to only 10,000 electric two-wheelers and 5,000 e-rickshaws. The Gujarat Government had drafted a new EV policy last year which is yet to be adopted by the state in its entirety. In accordance with this, CM Rupani has set an objective to have at least 10,000 electric two-wheelers and 5,000 electric three-wheelers plying on the roads of Gujarat by the end of the current fiscal year.

Further plans as the EV policy

The EV incentive scheme was announced as part of the state government’s five development projects, ‘Panchsheel’ shift. In addition to this, CM Rupani has also announced an investment of Rs 50 lakh for installing charging infrastructure in the state. Not only this but close to Rs 800 crore is reportedly being invested to incentivize the adoption of EVs in the state. As per the drafted EV policy, the government aims to have 100,000 EVs on Gujarat’s roads by 2022.

This move from the state government has received a positive reaction from Ather Energy co-founder and CEO, Tarun Mehta. He said in lines of the company expanding its operational base to Ahmedabad that this will encourage people to opt for an EV especially an electric two-wheeler. The company has recently announced the beginning of deliveries of its latest e-scooter offering- the 450X in Ahmedabad from November this year.

In the current scenario, more and more states will be adopting new EV policies which will provide benefits to new EV owners. All of this is aimed at cutting down the air-pollution levels which are caused due to the emissions of a conventional fuel-run vehicle.