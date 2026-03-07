GWM Chairman Apologizes After Found Copying Range Rover Sport Ad Poster

As GWM looks to strengthen its domestic and global presence, it is imperative that the brand works responsibly to build trust and confidence

Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor (GWM) seems to be having some issues with its marketing content. In early 2025, plagiarism charges were raised for a promotional footage of Gaoshan MPV. Netizens had pointed out similarities with Lexus advertisements. More recently, GWM’s premium Wey brand has again got entangled in a plagiarism controversy. Let’s check out the details.

Plagiarism charge against Wey V9X advertisement

GWM had released a promotional poster for the Wey V9X, a flagship 6-seater SUV. The ad features GWM Chairman Wei Jianjun, standing in front of the Wey V9X with his hands touching the vehicle. After the ad was released, similarities were pointed out with largely the same setup used for an earlier promotion for Range Rover Sport.

The latter was part of the “Hidden Force” campaign and the original creator himself had pointed out the similarities with the poster released for Wey V9X. The side-by-side comparison image of the two posters has gone viral on social media. One can see similarities such as an identical dark red background, matching effects and lighting clusters and similar subject positioning and composition.

As the apparent plagiarism came under heavy criticism, GWM ordered an internal investigation into the matter. An unauthorized 1:1 duplication was subsequently confirmed by GWM. It has prompted GWM Chairman Wei Jianjun to issue a public apology. In his video apology, Wei Jianjun has accepted that the promotional poster was indeed plagiarized.

Wei has apologized to all stakeholders, including Land Rover, the designer of the original poster and netizens. Wei said that he is mainly responsible for this issue, as he should have reviewed this more thoroughly. He said that he will review the internal process to prevent plagiarism in the future. He also asked netizens to keep reporting such shortcomings, which will help make corrections and improve the brand.

Creative Similarities In Auto Ads Draw Online Scrutiny

Incidents related to creative similarities in automotive advertising are not uncommon across the industry. In a recent example from India, Tata Motors faced criticism on social media following the debut advertisement for the new Sierra SUV.

Some viewers pointed out similarities between a sequence in the Sierra ad and a promotional film previously used by Ford for the Bronco, where a vehicle runs alongside horses before transitioning from an older generation model to the latest version. While the company did not issue a formal statement on the matter, the incident highlighted how closely automotive marketing campaigns are scrutinized by enthusiasts and the wider public.

Impact on sales?

Wei’s apology shows that the brand is willing to review its actions and take corrective measures wherever necessary. An apology from the top leadership is rare and can go a long way in presenting the brand in a positive light. It is also commendable that GWM carried out a prompt inquiry to address the concerns of stakeholders.

It is unlikely that an advertisement poster goof-up will impact the sales of Wey V9X or any of the other GWM cars. A video apology has already been issued by the Chairman himself. In China, the Wey V9X competes with rivals like Aito M9 and Li L9. Aito M9 currently leads the large luxury SUV segment in China. In January, Aito M9 sales (insurance registrations) were at 31,021 units. This makes the Aito M9 the leader in the 500,000 yuan (Rs 67 lakh) and above segment.

