Harley Davidson recently quit independent operations in India and has entered into an agreement with Hero MotoCorp for sales and service

Earlier in 2019, Harley Davidson had confirmed its partnership with Chinese bikemaker Qianjiang, the parent company of Italian brand Benelli. Although there were no official updates regarding the projects to be undertaken by this joint venture, speculations indicated that a new entry-level roadster would be developed under the iconic American brand.

Further, it suggested that this naked motorcycle would be based on Benelli 302S and would specially cater to developing markets of Asia. Late last year, Harley revealed the 338R Street Tracker concept based on 302S but with a different heart altogether. Many believed that this bike could be the American bikemaker’s upcoming naked streetfighter.

Now, images of a new concept have emerged online that looks more like a typical Harley Davidson and this concept might eventually supersede the 338R Street Tracker idea. Design sketches courtesy of Qianjiang reveal a more conventional cruiser motorcycle which reminds us of a signature Harley Davidson style. Although branded as QJMotor, the bike’s Harley-esque styling cannot be overlooked.

New Motor

The documents revealing the concept model also accompany some images and information regarding its specifications. The major highlight being a 296cc V-twin motor which has been rated at around 30 bhp. This power figure might not be exceptionally high but its relatively low kerb weight of 163kg would mean a healthy power to weight ratio and spirited performance.

Design Highlights & Inspiration H-D Iron 883

Named as SRV300, the teaser images show that the motorcycle takes evident design inspirations from Harley Davidson’s most popular cruiser Iron 883. Other than a water-cooled, overhead-cam V-Twin motor with a neatly fitted radiator and upside-down forks at front, the model closely resembles the iconic American bobber with a similar design philosophy.

The motorcycle stands on all-black alloy wheels that feature polished highlights on the edges of the black-painted spokes. Also, the guard for the belt drive gets a holed look similar to a Harley.

Some other highlights which the QJ SRV300 shared with its American cousin are a typical low stance, a low saddle, tapered handlebar, forward-set footpegs, teardrop-shaped fuel tank and a round headlamp. Although everything is scaled down. For instance, alloy wheel sizes are 16-inch for front and 15-inch for the rear while wheelbase has been pegged at 1400mm. The documents reveal that it can clock a top speed of 80 mph (around 130 kmph) and its safety kit includes ABS.

This iteration of the SRV300 bobber, as indicated in the documents, would be retailed as a ‘QJ’ branded motorcycle. Only the Chinese manufacturer could reveal if the bike is a product of its partnership with Harley. There is no mention of an exact launch timeline or price. We guess we have no option but to wait for further details to emerge regarding the upcoming cruiser. Once launched, it will be a perfect rival to motorcycles from Royal Enfield.

