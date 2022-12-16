Harley Davidson 350cc, 500cc First Photos Leak – Royal Enfield Rival

With lower pricing, Harley-Davidson X350 and X500 will mainly target developing countries like India, ASEAN region and the likes

Harley-Davidson has been expanding its portfolio. Even though the company has been introducing new motorcycles in varied segments, there hasn’t been much success when budget and inexpensive motorcycles are concerned. Sure, we got Street 750. And later, Street Rod 750 was launched with improved quality. But their sales numbers failed to increase and Harley-Davidson’s dream of budget motorcycles still remained at large.

American brand Harley-Davidson is known to offer quintessential cruiser bikes with a roaring V-twin engine. It has been one of the most popular and sought-after motorcycle brands where cruisers and choppers are considered. With prices on the higher side, its products are not often accessible to people looking for a cruiser on a budget.

Harley Davidson 350cc Photos Leak

This is why Royal Enfield’s 650cc platform is currently one of the most popular choices. Not only RE 650 twins are top sellers in its category in India, but are also generating good sales outside India. Apart from offering good quality and performance, another reason for RE’s success in the 650cc segment is due to its aggressive pricing.

To match in pricing, Harley-Davidson is now sourcing motorcycles from QJ Motor, parent to Keeway and Benelli brands that are currently on sale in India. Two motorcycles are in the works between both brands codenamed HD350 and HD500. First images of these motorcycles have now leaked online.

In reality, they are highly likely to be called X350 and X500 as seen in the leaked spy shots. The smaller X350 looks a lot like 338R concept design shown in 2019. It was supposed to be equipped with Benelli 302S’ 338cc engine. Times have changed and there is a new 353cc version of that engine in production. Hence the name X350.

X350 gets a frame that is quite similar to QJ SRK350 sold overseas. Both motorcycles seem to share their USD forks at front, petal disc brakes and alloy wheel design. This 350cc engine makes around 36 bhp and doesn’t seem adequate when 195 kg weight is considered. In contrast, SRK350 weighs only 176 kg.

New Harley Davidson 500cc Motorcycle

This is the one that is likely to make a lot of buzz. Harley-Davidson X500 will be vastly similar to Benelli Leoncino 500 that is sold in India. It gets a 500cc parallel-twin engine and makes 47 bhp of power. Going with its displacement, X500’s 207 kg of weight seems to be right for the segment.

Leoncino 500 and X500 will share chassis, braking components and suspension as well. X500 dons a larger conventional dual disc setup than X350’s smaller petal discs. Stopping power comes from 4-pot calipers. With these motorcycles, Harley-Davidson is set to venture into budget cruiser motorcycles. But those who were expecting a V-Twin with belt drive, will be slightly disappointed. Both these motorcycles are expected to be launched in India next year.

