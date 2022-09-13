Harley Davidson ADV Motorcycle Gets A Price Cut Of Rs 4 Lakh

Harley-Davidson aims to bring almost all of its model lineup to India and in that regard, we also get Pan America ADV

Harley-Davidson has been the most iconic American motorcycle company in the world. Okay, Indian Motorcycles exist. Still, Harley-Davidson has its own charm. It has a cult following even today and has spawned thousands of custom choppers by modders too. Harley-Davidson is seen with high regard when it comes to cruisers around the world.

But there is rising popularity in ADVs and for a good reason. Just like SUVs are getting more popular among cars. Even manufacturers like Lamborghini, Ferrari, Bentley and Aston Martin make SUVs now. Sticking with ADVs, they can do most things that genre-specific motorcycles can only dream of. Touring, cruising, trail-riding, even off-roading? No problemo for ADVs.

Harley Davidson has set its foot into EV world with models like LiveWire and others. With Hero MotoCorp backing the American brand in India, Harley-Davidson has managed to do a lot better in FY2022 over FY2021. The Milwaukee based company even sold out its new electric offering S2 Del Mar in just 18 minutes.

Harley-Davidson Pan America

To cater to this rising ADV popularity, Harley-Davidson launched Pan America. This is Harley’s first ever ADV who has been only manufacturing big, brawny V-twin cruisers till now. With changing times, Harley-Davidson, as a company, has grown longer in its tooth and has been branching out to cater to various genres.

Pan America ADV came with a new Revolution Max engine that is only offered with Pan America (1,250cc) and Bronx Streetfighter (975cc). This engine is a lot more performant than the company’s Milwaukee-Eight engine range. Even though it displaces almost as much as an Evolution engine, Revolution Max, like its name suggests, is a revolution to the max in terms of Harley-Davidson engines.

Pan America ADV was on sale in India as well and got two variants. Standard and Special. Pan America Standard was priced at Rs. 16.90 lakh (ex-sh) and Pan America Special was priced at Rs. 21.11 lakh (ex-sh). But if we look at 500cc+ sales charts, Pan America has been a hard sell. Especially in 2022. Hence the company has slashed Pan America prices by Rs. 4 lakh. Effectively, Pan America Standard now costs 12.91 lakh (ex-sh) and Pan America Special now costs 17.11 lakh. With new pricing, Harley-Davidson aims to sell more units in India.

Specs & Competition

Harley-Davidson Pan America comes with a 60-degree V-twin Revolution Max engine that displaces 1,252cc while generating 150 bhp at 8,750 RPM and 128 Nm of torque at 6,750 RPM. It is coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox while Honda Africa Twin offers an option for a DCT automatic. Pan America ADV comes with a large 21L fuel tank for the long hauls. It weighs a hefty 258kg and can hit a top speed of 200 km/h.

Pan America Special gets brawny points like a semi-active suspension, adaptive lights, TPMS, spoked 19” wheel at front and 17” at the rear and even gets an option of adaptive ride height as well. With new pricing, Pan America ADV Standard rivals BMW F850 GS, Triumph Tiger 900 and the likes. While Pan America Special rivals Honda Africa Twin, Triumph Tiger 1200, and the likes. Harley-Davidson Pan America seems to be a better priced motorcycle now.