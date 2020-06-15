Harley Davidson BS6 Motorcycles Price List, Colour Options – Official

Harley Davidson India MY2020 prices with color-wise variations have been officially released. The website will be updated shortly

Harley Davidson India has released the pricelist of its MY2020 portfolio. The list details color-wise prices of every HD cruiser on sale in the country, and what color you choose does have a significant influence on how much you have to pay.

The Harley Davidson Street 750 continues to be the most affordable motorcycle in the American cruiser specialist’s portfolio. If you choose the Anniversary edition, the 2020 Street 750 will set you back INR 4.75 lakh but the next cheapest color option, the Vivid Black, is INR 59,000 dearer at INR 5.34 lakh. The Street 750 with fancier paint schemes have an asking price of INR 5.46 lakh.

The sportier 2020 Harley Davidson Street Rod has an entry level price of INR 5.99 lakh in Vivid Black color theme while rest of the color themes are INR 11,000 more expensive. Then there is a significant price gap in the HD portfolio. The Iron 883 is priced between INR 9.38 lakh and 9.89 lakh depending on the color option you choose.

As we move up the ladder, the price differences between different paint schemes get higher as well. The most affordable version of the 2020 Forty-Eight in Vivid Black finish is priced at INR 10.61 lakh while the most expensive Stiletto Red version asks for INR 11.40 lakh!

2020 Harley Davidson Motorcycle Prices India

STREET 750 Price Ex-Sh Vivid Black 5,34,000 Black Denim 5,46,000 Performance Orange 5,46,000 Barracuda Silver Deluxe 5,46,000 Anniversary Color 4,75,000 STREET ROD Price Ex-Sh Vivid Black 5,99,000 River Rock Gray Denim 6,10,000 Stone Washed White Pearl 6,10,000 Performance Orange 6,10,000 Iron 883 Price Ex-Sh Black Denim 9,38,000 Barracuda Silver Denim 9,38,000 River Rock Gray 9,38,000 Scorched Orange/Silver Flux 9,89,000 Forty-Eight Price Ex-Sh Vivid Black 10,61,000 River Rock Gray Denim 10,89,000 Stone Washed White Pearl 10,89,000 Performance Orange 10,89,000 Stiletto Red 11,40,000 Forty-Eight Special Price Ex-Sh Vivid Black 10,98,000 Billiard Red 11,10,000 Custom 1200 Price Ex-Sh Midnight Blue 10,89,000 Billiard Red/ Vivid Black 11,25,000 Low Rider Price Ex-Sh Vivid Black 13,75,000 Billiard Blue 13,87,000 Billiard Red 13,87,000 Stone Washed White Pearl 13,87,000 Low Rider S Price Ex-Sh Vivid Black 14,69,000 Barracuda Silver 14,81,000 Fat Boy Price Ex-Sh Vivid Black 18,25,000 Barracuda Silver 18,44,000 Spruce 18,44,000 River Rock Gray/ Vivid Black 18,75,000 Barracuda Silver Denim/ Black Denim 18,75,000 Fat boy Special Price Ex-Sh Vivid Black 20,10,000 River Rock Gray/ Vivid Black 20,60,000 Barracuda Silver Denim/ Black Denim 20,60,000 Stiletto Red 20,75,000 Zephyr Blue/ Black Sunglo 20,75,000

The Forty-Eight Special is priced between INR 10.98 lakh (Vivid Black) and INR 11.10 lakh (Billiard Red). Interestingly, the 2020 Custom 1200 retails at same INR 11.25 lakh for both Vivid Black and Billiard Red color options but the Midnight Blue is cheaper by INR 36,000.

Coming to the Softail territory, the 2020 Harley Davidson Low Rider is priced from INR 13.75 lakh to INR 12.87 lakh while the Low Rider S retails between INR 14.69 to INR 14.81 lakh. The updated Fat Boy ranges from INR 18.25 lakh to INR 18.75 lakh. The range-topping Fat Boy Special will set you back anywhere between INR 20.10 lakh to INR 20.75 lakh.

Of course, the 2020 Harley Davidson lineup offers a wide range of customizing options apart from the interesting color themes. Needless to say, the lineup now complies with the BS6 emission norms.

In a bid to offer improved service to its new customers during the Corona crisis, Harley Davidson has commenced free home delivery of its motorcycles if the delivery address is less than 40 km from the dealership. Customers living beyond the 40 km range will be charged per km after the free distance.

The company has also offers a 30-day warranty extension to owners of vehicles whose warranties expire during the lockdown period. The maintenance schedule has also been extended by 60 days.