Harley Davidson BS6 Motorcycles Price List, Colour Options – Official

Nithyanandh Karuppaswamy
Harley Davidson India MY2020 prices with color-wise variations have been officially released. The website will be updated shortly

Harley Davidson India has released the pricelist of its MY2020 portfolio. The list details color-wise prices of every HD cruiser on sale in the country, and what color you choose does have a significant influence on how much you have to pay.

The Harley Davidson Street 750 continues to be the most affordable motorcycle in the American cruiser specialist’s portfolio. If you choose the Anniversary edition, the 2020 Street 750 will set you back INR 4.75 lakh but the next cheapest color option, the Vivid Black, is INR 59,000 dearer at INR 5.34 lakh. The Street 750 with fancier paint schemes have an asking price of INR 5.46 lakh.

The sportier 2020 Harley Davidson Street Rod has an entry level price of INR 5.99 lakh in Vivid Black color theme while rest of the color themes are INR 11,000 more expensive. Then there is a significant price gap in the HD portfolio. The Iron 883 is priced between INR 9.38 lakh and 9.89 lakh depending on the color option you choose.

As we move up the ladder, the price differences between different paint schemes get higher as well. The most affordable version of the 2020 Forty-Eight in Vivid Black finish is priced at INR 10.61 lakh while the most expensive Stiletto Red version asks for INR 11.40 lakh!

2020 Harley Davidson Motorcycle Prices India

STREET 750Price Ex-Sh
Vivid Black5,34,000
Black Denim5,46,000
Performance Orange5,46,000
Barracuda Silver Deluxe5,46,000
Anniversary Color4,75,000
STREET RODPrice Ex-Sh
Vivid Black5,99,000
River Rock Gray Denim6,10,000
Stone Washed White Pearl6,10,000
Performance Orange6,10,000
Iron 883Price Ex-Sh
Black Denim9,38,000
Barracuda Silver Denim9,38,000
River Rock Gray9,38,000
Scorched Orange/Silver Flux9,89,000
Forty-EightPrice Ex-Sh
Vivid Black10,61,000
River Rock Gray Denim10,89,000
Stone Washed White Pearl10,89,000
Performance Orange10,89,000
Stiletto Red11,40,000
Forty-Eight SpecialPrice Ex-Sh
Vivid Black10,98,000
Billiard Red11,10,000
Custom 1200Price Ex-Sh
Midnight Blue10,89,000
Billiard Red/ Vivid Black11,25,000
Low RiderPrice Ex-Sh
Vivid Black13,75,000
Billiard Blue13,87,000
Billiard Red13,87,000
Stone Washed White Pearl13,87,000
Low Rider SPrice Ex-Sh
Vivid Black14,69,000
Barracuda Silver14,81,000
Fat BoyPrice Ex-Sh
Vivid Black18,25,000
Barracuda Silver18,44,000
Spruce18,44,000
River Rock Gray/ Vivid Black18,75,000
Barracuda Silver Denim/ Black Denim18,75,000
Fat boy SpecialPrice Ex-Sh
Vivid Black20,10,000
River Rock Gray/ Vivid Black20,60,000
Barracuda Silver Denim/ Black Denim20,60,000
Stiletto Red20,75,000
Zephyr Blue/ Black Sunglo20,75,000

The Forty-Eight Special is priced between INR 10.98 lakh (Vivid Black) and INR 11.10 lakh (Billiard Red). Interestingly, the 2020 Custom 1200 retails at same INR 11.25 lakh for both Vivid Black and Billiard Red color options but the Midnight Blue is cheaper by INR 36,000.

Coming to the Softail territory, the 2020 Harley Davidson Low Rider is priced from INR 13.75 lakh to INR 12.87 lakh while the Low Rider S retails between INR 14.69 to INR 14.81 lakh. The updated Fat Boy ranges from INR 18.25 lakh to INR 18.75 lakh. The range-topping Fat Boy Special will set you back anywhere between INR 20.10 lakh to INR 20.75 lakh.

Of course, the 2020 Harley Davidson lineup offers a wide range of customizing options apart from the interesting color themes. Needless to say, the lineup now complies with the BS6 emission norms.

In a bid to offer improved service to its new customers during the Corona crisis, Harley Davidson has commenced free home delivery of its motorcycles if the delivery address is less than 40 km from the dealership. Customers living beyond the 40 km range will be charged per km after the free distance.

The company has also offers a 30-day warranty extension to owners of vehicles whose warranties expire during the lockdown period. The maintenance schedule has also been extended by 60 days.

