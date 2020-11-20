Harley Davidson India To Reveal Updated Dealer Network By Dec 2020

Existing Harley Davidson India dealer network will remain active till 31st Dec

Harley-Davidson India customers have received communication from the company to assure them of what 2021 and beyond will look like. For starters, the company is working closely with Hero Motocorp to ensure a continued and hassle-free customer experience starting next year.

For now, all aspects of owning a Harley-Davidson are continuing just as they have until now. This includes accessories, gear, HOG activities, warranty, and service. All such, inclusions that are currently active will continue seamlessly from January 2021 in a renewed setup.

Current Harley Davidson dealers will operate until December 31, 2020. The updated dealership and service network that will be operational in the new year will be commented before the end of 2020.

Harley Davidson customer outreach

The company remains engaged with Hero MotoCorp to ensure the Harley-Davidson experience isn’t affected. All concerns related to transitioning are a foremost thought at the company, and as updates are available, the same will be communicated with customers. Harley Davidson will continue to bring new motorcycles to the country. Such details will be communicated closer to launch date.

Parts and accessories requirements will be available to order at dealers, and can be checked at the nearest dealer. The Financial Services Team will continue with customer Planned Maintenance Programme, and Extended Warranty.

The association between both manufacturers and for long been one of a guessing game. Prior to the confirmation a few weeks earlier, Harley Davidson’s expected association meant all major names in the country were up for discussion. Despite rumours no formal announcements were forthcoming.

It’s only in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic that Harley’s Davidson’s Indian business arm has been laid bare and geared the brunt of rapid and extreme sales contraction. Limitations that led to the situation had long been burying its claws deep into Harley Davidson’s ability to have a sustainable business plan in India.

Harley Davidson India business model

When exiting its sales and manufacturing operations in India, the company said this is part of a company-wide 5-year restructuring plan to rewire, focus on high-priority markets, and streamline its product lineup. It’s Bawal assembly plant has been responsible for assembling the few 1,000 units the manufacturer sold each other. Being a ‘complete knock-down’ (CBU) assembly plant means parts and components were shipped from US, and assembled here for India.

The allure and premise of Harley Davidson in India has always been an expensive one, and its business model didn’t help in achieving a more price efficient system. Even though the company did go on to make smaller engine bikes for the lock market, that too found few takers and wasn’t transformative in terms of converting buyers as the company had hoped.