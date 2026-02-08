Harley Davidson India Sold 97 Motorcycles In 9 Months – 800cc to 1600cc

Fully built motorcycles from the United States, including Harley-Davidson models, could soon get duty-free access to the Indian market under the newly announced interim trade agreement between India and the US. While official details of the pact are yet to be released, reports citing government officials suggest that motorcycles with engine capacities between 800cc and 1,600cc will see a complete removal of import duties.

Currently, motorcycles in this displacement bracket attract a total import duty of around 44%, including basic customs duty and social welfare surcharge. If implemented, the move could significantly lower prices for select premium motorcycles, though the real-world impact may be more nuanced when viewed against actual sales data.

Overall 800cc+ Motorcycle Market: Still Niche, Slightly Contracting

Sales data for motorcycles above 800cc highlights that India remains a niche market for large-capacity bikes. Between April and December 2025, total sales in the 800cc+ segment stood at 1,874 units, down 6.2% year-on-year from 1,998 units in the same period last year.

While some models such as the Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX, Suzuki Hayabusa and Triumph Speed Twin posted healthy growth, several flagship superbikes and adventure tourers recorded sharp declines. This underlines the fact that high prices, limited riding infrastructure and ownership costs continue to restrict volumes, even as interest in premium motorcycles grows.

Harley-Davidson 800–1600cc Models (Eligible for Duty-Free Entry)

Between April and December 2025, Harley-Davidson sold 97 units in the duty-free eligible 800–1600cc bracket, marking a marginal 1% YoY growth. This includes, Nightster, Sportester S and Pan America. These models represent Harley’s newer, globally relevant lineup aimed at younger and more urban riders, but volumes remain modest.

Harley-Davidson Above 1600cc (Not Covered by the Deal)

In contrast, Harley-Davidson sold 90 units of motorcycles above 1600cc in the same period, down 15% YoY. Traditional heavyweight cruisers such as the Fat Bob, Road Glide and Street Glide continue to see declining demand, highlighting a shift away from large-displacement cruisers in India.

What the Trade Deal Really Changes

The proposed duty-free access primarily benefits Harley-Davidson’s mid-capacity global models, not its iconic large cruisers. While the volume impact may be limited in the short term, the move could help correct pricing distortions that have long affected Harley’s CBU offerings in India.

Harley-Davidson exited manufacturing in India in 2019 due to weak demand driven largely by high import duties. The brand later re-entered the market through its partnership with Hero MotoCorp, focusing on locally manufactured sub-500cc models like the X440. The duty relief, if implemented, would complement this strategy rather than replace it.

Premium Motorcycles: Strategic Signal, Not a Sales Boom

Industry watchers see the tariff cut as more of a strategic and diplomatic signal than a volume game-changer. India remains a highly protected auto market, with import duties on fully built cars and two-wheelers ranging between 70% and 110%. Easing duties on select US-made motorcycles signals openness, but does not fundamentally alter the premium two-wheeler landscape overnight.

Electric vehicles have been excluded from the deal, ruling out lower-tariff entry for companies such as Tesla. Meanwhile, Reuters reports that tariffs on large internal-combustion engine cars above 3,000cc may be reduced gradually over a decade.

The Road Ahead

For Harley-Davidson and other premium motorcycle brands, duty-free access could improve price positioning, dealer viability and brand visibility. However, sales data makes it clear that India’s 800cc+ motorcycle market remains small and sensitive to pricing, infrastructure and ownership economics.

The trade deal may lower barriers, but sustained growth in this segment will depend on broader factors—ranging from road conditions and financing to after-sales support and rider culture—well beyond import duties alone.