New Harley Davidson Electric Motorcycle Called LiveWire ONE Debuts

LiveWire One is Harley Davidson’s second attempt at the electric motorcycle market

A few days after Harley Davidson introduced its first electric motorcycle named LiveWire, the iconic American bikemaker had announced that future electric bikes will be sold under a separate brand entity with the same name. The company has now officially introduced its first offering named LiveWire One under its spinoff brand.

The new sub-brand from Harley will exclusively be dedicated to its electric-powered motorcycles. Interestingly, the iconic American bikemaker’s second outing with a battery-powered two-wheeler comes at a lot lesser price than its previous offering. LiveWire One has been priced at USD 21,999 (approx. INR 16.41 lakh). In comparison, the original LiveWire is currently priced at USD 29,799 (approx. INR 22,10,000).

LiveWire One More Details

Further, LiveWire One electric motorcycle will go by the model code LW1 while it has been internally codenamed as ‘XB’. To stay clear of any confusion, the current LiveWire will henceforth be referred to as ‘ELW’ going by its model code while its internal codename is ‘XA’, therefore providing a distinction between the two models.

While specs haven’t been revealed, earlier VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) documents have specified that the upcoming motorcycle will have a peak power output of 101 bhp. This is a slight drop in power when compared to the current LiveWire bike which kicks out 105 bhp. However, the same electric motor and battery offered in Livewire One are expected to be the same as LiveWire ELW.

Although continuous power output of LiveWire LW1 is expected to remain the same as LiveWire ELW around 70 bhp. The VIN information further confirms the LiveWire One will be demarcated as a 2021 model with its launch slated for later this year. Harley Davidson claims a range of 146 miles (235km) on a single charge for LiveWire One.

Battery Charging & Features

Using a DC charger, battery of LiveWire One could be juiced up 0-100 percent in 60 minutes and 0-80 percent in 40 minutes. Under realistic conditions, 0-80 percent of the battery could be rejuvenated within 30 minutes. There is not too much of a difference in styling between a new electric motorcycle and LiveWire ELW barring different colour schemes and body graphics.

In terms of features as well, the upcoming electric bike is expected to carry forward all the bells and whistles from ELW and probably add some more. These include a digital instrument console, a six-axis IMU and more. Harley-Davidson had earlier revealed in May that the new LiveWire electric motorcycle will be showcased at the International Motorcycle Show (IMS) in the USA the very next day after its debut.

Current LiveWire Specs

However, the venue has pulled out of the event and decided to host only musical concerts through 2021. It is powered by an electric motor which is paired with a 15.5kWh battery pack and returns a claimed range of 235km on a single charge and a real-world range of up to 153km. This powertrain delivers a peak torque output of 105 bhp and 117 Nm torque.