Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 First Owner In India – Takes Delivery

The first owner of this new adventure tourer is none other than Anushriya Gulati, Assistant Director, Ladies of Harley

Harley-Davidson’s first ADV, Pan America 1250 was launched earlier this year in the US. In India, it was unveiled on Sunday, 8th August 2021. The first examples have started making their way to authorized showrooms across the country.

It may be recalled that Hero MotoCorp had taken over distribution rights for all Harley Davidson bikes, parts and merchandise after Harley announced its exit from the country. Following this announcement, Hero MotoCorp has set up 12 exclusive Harley dealerships and increased its touch points from where the first batch of 100 Harley bikes as well as the new Pan America 1250 adventurer tourer will be on sale.

First owner of Pan America in India

The new Harley Pan America is priced at Rs 16.90 lakh for the base Standard variant and at Rs 19.19 lakh for the Special. Both variants come in with a range of colour options that include Gauntlet Gray Metallic, Vivid Black, River Rock Gray, Two-Tone Baja Orange / Stone Washed White Pearl.

First owner of the motorcycle in India, has taken the deliver. Biking enthusiast, Anushriya Gulati, Assistant Director, Ladies of Harley is the first owner of the first adventure tourer Pan America 1250.

The new Harley is loaded with features while dimensions stand at 2,265mm length, 789mm saddle height and 175mm ground clearance. It gets a 1,580mm long wheelbase with dry weight at 228 kgs and 21.2 liter fuel tank capacity. Pan America rides on 19/17 inch wheel setup fitted with Michelin Scorcher dual-purpose tyres with Michelin Anakee off-road tyres offered as an option.

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 – Features

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 adventure tourer gets a high strength low alloy steel trellis frame. It sports an LED headlamp and tall front visor while the Special variant gets an adaptive unit above the headlamp that adjusts intensity and angle based on the lean angle of the bike. The windscreen can be manually adjusted in 3 settings.

Split seats, distinctive Harley-Davidson graphics, 6.8 inch TFT display compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heated grips, USB charger, steering damper, electronically adjustable semi active suspension and a tyre pressure monitoring system are among its on board features.

Though the Standard variant misses out on crash protection, the Special trim gets tubular crash protectors, hand guards and aluminum bash plate. At the rear, an LED tail lamp along with a small plate for luggage is seen. Safety is via customized riding modes, traction control, cruise control, turn by turn navigation and cornering ABS.

Engine, Suspension and Braking

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 gets its power via a new Euro-5 compliant Revolution Max V-Twin 1250 engine that offers 150 hp power at 9,000 rpm and 127 Nm torque at 6,750 rpm. The engine gets fitted with Variable Valve Timing (VVT), inter balancers and slipper clutch. The engine is mated to a 6 speed gearbox.

Suspension is via electronically adjusted semi active 47mm Showa USD fork in the front and Showa monoshock at the rear both offering 191mm travel. Braking is carried out through twin 320mm disc in the front with monoblocks from Brembo while at the rear it is 280 mm disc with single pot caliper.

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 competes with the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin. It also takes on Ducati Multistrada V4 and 2021 BMW R 1250 GS, both of which are priced higher by Rs 2.1 lakh and Rs 4.3 lakh respectively.